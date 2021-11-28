'He is not decisive'- VVS Laxman decodes Ajinkya Rahane's consistent struggles in Test cricket

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has opined that Ajinkya Rahane's indecisiveness and hesitation in his footwork is contributing to his consistent failures in Test match cricket.

Rahane registered yet another low score in the five-day format as he managed just 4 off 15 balls before falling to left-arm orthodox Ajaz Patel.

Since scoring a match-winning ton at the MCG during last year's Boxing Day Test, Rahane has managed just two 50+ scores in his last 21 innings and is averaging less than 20.

Speaking to Star Sports in the wake of yet another poor outing by the stand-in skipper, Laxman said:

"Absolutely, he is not decisive (while deciding whether to play on the front foot or the back foot). If your feet stay rooted to the ground, then you are forced to play from the crease. Just take a look at the way Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed today."

He added:

"The main problem with Ajinkya Rahane is the initial step, something we also call the "baby step". If the baby step falls onto the toe or the heel, then your leg gets stuck. From that position, you cannot move at all. That is why Rahane often plays a full delivery on the back foot."

Rahane's dismissal came at a time when India was reeling at 32/2 on the morning of the 4th day.

The home side further slipped to 51/5 but a valiant half-century from Shreyas Iyer (65), an unbeaten 61 by Saha and handy knocks from Ashwin (32) a Axar (28*) led India's recovery.

VVS Laxman on Ajinkya Rahane's struggles against spin

One of the biggest issues for Rahane during his Test career has been batting against spinners in home conditions.

Among all Indian top-7 batters, who have scored 1500+ runs at home, Rahane's average of 35.73 (1644 runs) is the third-lowest.

Laxman believes the inability of the Mumbai batter to rotate the strike against spinners has contributed to his consistent failures at home.

"Another issue is that you cannot rotate the strike. If your strike rotation is poor, you are forced to play the big shots. In Indian conditions against spinners, you cannot solely depend on defense and fours and sixes. Strike rotation is important," he added.

Rahane has been underwhelming as a Test batter over the last five years and is averaging 32 in his last 50 Tests. With Iyer scoring a ton and a 50 on debut and skipper Kohli set to return in Mumbai, it will be interesting to see if the stand-in skipper finally faces the axe in the 2nd Test.

