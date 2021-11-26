"I’ll carry these two days with me for the rest of my life" - Shreyas Iyer on his superb Test debut

Shreyas Iyer made his Test debut a memorable outing with an outstanding century against New Zealand at Green Park in Kanpur.

With Virat Kohli rested from the first Test and KL Rahul injured, Shubman Gill was pushed into the top-order. Consequently, an opportunity opened up for Iyer, who grabbed it with both hands. He received his Test cap from former India captain and Mumbai stalwart Sunil Gavaskar which made the occasion even more special.

Reacting to his Test debut, Shreyas Iyer wrote:

"From receiving my Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar Sir to going out there and representing my country in red ball cricket, I’ll carry these two days with me for the rest of my life. Thank you everyone for your wishes, love and amazing support."

Shreyas Iyer @ShreyasIyer15 From receiving my Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar Sir to going out there and representing my country in red ball cricket, I’ll carry these two days with me for the rest of my life ❤️🇮🇳 Thank you everyone for your wishes, love and amazing support 🙏 From receiving my Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar Sir to going out there and representing my country in red ball cricket, I’ll carry these two days with me for the rest of my life ❤️🇮🇳 Thank you everyone for your wishes, love and amazing support 🙏 https://t.co/vf4jPIVwqt

Shreyas Iyer, who came out to bat at No.4 rescued India, adding 121 runs with Ravindra Jadeja to take their team's total over 250. This was his first red-ball outing in nearly three years but that didn't show as he paced his innings to perfection.

The first false shot from his bat ended a 171-ball vigil in the middle after scoring 105 runs, which included 13 boundaries and two sixes.

"Couldn't get good sleep last night" - Shreyas Iyer

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Delighted for #ShreyasIyer . His talent was never in doubt since we first saw him at that 2014 U19 World Cup. This is proof now that he has the temperament to do it at this level. Keeps the game moving, isn't afraid to play the big shots. Good modern player. Delighted for #ShreyasIyer. His talent was never in doubt since we first saw him at that 2014 U19 World Cup. This is proof now that he has the temperament to do it at this level. Keeps the game moving, isn't afraid to play the big shots. Good modern player.

Shreyas Iyer, who finished Day 1 on 75, admitted that he had a sleepless night. However, he added that that was followed by the 'best feeling' as he marked the start of his Test career with a century.

Speaking at the end of the day's play, Shreyas Iyer said:

"I was really happy with the way everything went right from Day 1. I couldn't get good sleep last night batting overnight. It was really tough to wake up the next day and recover."

The batsman, who represents Mumbai on the domestic circuit, averages over 52 in first-class cricket. When asked about the message he received from his captain and coach, Shreyas Iyer said:

"Before the game they said you don't have to change anything because you've played this game before, you've played Ranji Trophy so well, and scored so many runs."

Shreyas Iyer stayed true to Rahul Dravid and Ajinkya Rahane's words, playing a timely knock to put India on top before New Zealand bounced back swiftly on day 2.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tim Southee led the charge with a five-wicket haul for the Kiwis on Day 2 to bowl India out for 345 runs. New Zealand openers Tom Latham (50*) and Will Young (75*) then stitched together an unbeaten 129-run stand to put the Kiwis in the driver's seat heading into Day 3.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra