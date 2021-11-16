IND vs NZ 2021: "I've taken it well in my stride and moved on" - Mayank Agarwal on losing Test spot to 'best friend' KL Rahul

As India gear up to resume duties in the second edition of the World Test Championship, Mayank Agarwal will aim to reclaim his Test spot when they lock horns with New Zealand in the upcoming two-match Test series.

After being hit on the head by a Mohammed Siraj bouncer in the nets, Mayank was ruled out of the first match against England and lost his place in the Test side. KL Rahul grabbed the opportunity to take over as Rohit Sharma's opening partner with both hands, scoring 315 runs in four matches.

When quizzed on whether he was unlucky to miss a Test berth, Mayank Agarwal told TOI:

"See, I wouldn’t look into it as that. I would look into it and say that’s how it is. You know, that’s how things happen sometimes. You have your ups and downs. And that’s fine. I don’t think of it as bad luck or anything like that. That’s just part of life. Having the sort of thing that happened is just a part of life. I’ve taken it well in my stride and I’ve moved on from it."

Since then, Mayank has blown hot and cold with his form in the second phase of IPL 2021 and the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Karnataka batter is banking on his preparation and hard work to make a return to the Test side.

"I’ve always believed in working hard. If I keep doing the right things, work hard, prepare well, then things will fall in place," the 30-year-old cricketer added.

An opportunity might beckon for Mayank Agarwal in the first Test against New Zealand, with Virat Kohli opting out due to personal reasons. As per reports, the management is looking to play Shubman Gill in the middle-order as a long-term solution, while sending Mayank out at the top alongside KL Rahul.

"I am looking forward to working with him again"—Mayank Agarwal on Rahul Dravid

The New Zealand series will mark the Rahul Dravid era in Indian cricket (Credit: BCCI)

With Dravid taking over from Ravi Shastri, a new era befalls Indian cricket. Mayank Agarwal, who has worked with the former India captain in India A and at the National Cricket Academy, is keen to cross paths with him again.

"Yes I’m really excited to be working with him again. We’ve had a fantastic experience working with him at India A, and now I’m looking forward to the same with the Indian team," Mayank said.

Dravid has been largely responsible for bridgeing the gap between international and domestic cricket in the last couple of years, turning India into a force to be reckoned with.

Mayank also mentioned that the work Rahul Dravid has done with him on the mental aspects of his game has stayed with him over the years.

"His advice has always been something that stayed with me — he always spoke about managing mental energy. He said: ‘you just have to understand yourself better, understand your game, and manage your mental energy well. When you play a five-day game, you’re playing for long periods of time. You should know when to switch on, when to switch off. And that is something I learnt from him, and I have applied that in my game," Mayank signed off.

The two-match Test series kicks off on November 25th in Kanpur followed by the second Test in Mumbai starting on December 3rd.

