ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on November 29

New Zealand started their ICC World Test Championship campaign with a hard-fought draw against India. The Blackcaps had to defend one wicket in the last 8.4 overs. Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel showed their solid defense and ensured New Zealand earn four points from the Kanpur Test.

India won the toss and decided to bat first at Green Park. Debutant Shreyas Iyer's hundred and half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja powered the home side to a 345-run score in the first innings. Tim Southee was the best bowler for New Zealand with figures of 5/69.

The visitors got off to a great start in their first innings. Tom Latham and Will Young became the first visiting pair of openers since 2016 to build a 150+ first-wicket partnership against India in the latter's backyard. However, after India dismissed both openers, the Kiwis collapsed.

Axar Patel's five-wicket haul helped India bowl New Zealand out for 296 runs in their first innings of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Shreyas Iyer continued his dream debut and smacked a half-century in the second innings to extend India's 49-run first-innings lead. Wriddhiman Saha supported him with a 61-run knock, helping India set a 284-run target for the Blackcaps.

Opener Tom Latham and night watchman William Somerville frustrated the home side, stitching up a 76-run second-wicket partnership. Most importantly, they batted for more than 30 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja brought India back into the match with a four-wicket haul. The other bowlers tried their best as well but New Zealand survived in Kanpur.

New Zealand open their account in ICC World Test Championship 2021-23

India remain at number 2 in the ICC World Test Championship points table

India continue to remain second in the ICC World Test Championship points table even after the draw. However, their points percentage dropped to 50.

New Zealand overtook England in the standings to fifth spot. The defending champions have 33.33% points, having earned four points from the Kanpur Test.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The final match of this ICC World Test Championship series will take place in Mumbai from December 3.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee