Injured Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and  Ishant Sharma ruled out of Mumbai Test against New Zealand

Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai.

According to an official statement released by the BCCI on their Twitter handle, Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain on the final day of the Kanpur Test. The statement read:

"Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team."

Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the 2nd Test.



Rahane's spot in the starting XI was under scrutiny for the Mumbai Test after his lean patch continued in Kanpur. With him getting ruled out, opener Mayank Agarwal is likely to retain his spot in the playing XI.

Ishant Sharna and Ravindra Jadeja join Ajinkya Rahane in the injury list

Meanwhile, Ishant will also miss the series-decider. According to the press-release, Sharma dislocated his left finger during the final day of the 1st Test.

"Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. He is thus ruled out of the second Test in Mumbai. The BCCI Medical team will continue to monitor his progress," the statement read.

Sharma returned wicketless in the first Test and it was increasingly likely that Mohammed Siraj would have replaced him irrespective of his availability.

Jadeja's exclusion due to a forearm injury is perhaps the biggest blow to the home team. The Saurashtra all-rounder was brilliant in the last Test. He scored a crucial half-century in the first innings before claiming four wickets in the last session on day five.

"All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the first Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised to rest and is thus ruled out of the second Test in Mumbai" the statement read.

Meanwhile, the wet outfield has delayed the toss at Wankhede. The first session is likely to be curtailed. Virat Kohli is expected to captain India for this encounter.

