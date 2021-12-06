Jayant Yadav runs through Kiwi lower order as hosts win 2nd India vs New Zealand Test by 372 runs

Off-spinner Jayant Yadav (4/49) claimed four quick wickets on Day 4 of the Mumbai Test as India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs to win the two-match series 1-0.

Team India took less than an hour to claim the five Kiwi wickets needed for victory. Resuming their innings at 140 for 5, the visitors were all-out for 167.

Overnight Kiwi batter Rachin Ravindra (18) looked confident at the start. He hit Jayant for two fours in the third over of the day and helped himself to two consecutive boundaries off the same bowler a few overs later. Jayant had the last laugh though. He drew the young left-hander forward with a flighted delivery and forced the batter to edge the ball to slip.

In his next over, Jayant sent back tired pacers Kyle Jamieson (0) and Tim Southee (0) off consecutive deliveries. The former was trapped in front of the stumps with a ball that turned in sharply. Jamieson went for a review, but ball-tracking showed the delivery would be crashing into middle stump. Southee was cleaned up going for an aimless slog.

William Somerville (1) gave Jayant his fourth wicket as the tailender was caught sharply off an inside edge by Mayank Agarwal at short leg.

The end of the match and the series came when Henry Nicholls, who had batted resolutely for his 44 (111), stepped out of his crease and was stumped off Ravichandran Ashwin. The seasoned off-spinner tossed one up on middle stump and beat the Kiwi left-hander in flight. Wriddhiman Saha did the rest. The wicket was Ashwin’s fourth in the innings and eighth in the Test.

Mumbai is special: Jayant Yadav after bowling India to victory

Speaking after his impressive bowling performance, Jayant said that there were moisture in the wicket in the morning that helped. He also described Mumbai as a special venue since he had scored a hundred the last time he played a Test at the Wankhede.

Jayant said after bowling India to victory quickly on Day 4:

“In the morning, the moisture in the wicket helped. You could see the difference between last evening and this morning, was getting much more bite. Was just important to get the ball in the right areas. Wankhede and Mumbai is special, the last Test here, I got a hundred. Missed out on a five-for here, but helped the team's cause.”

India were in a good position to win the Kanpur Test as well. However, New Zealand’s last-wicket pair batted for 52 balls to help Kiwis escape with a draw. In Mumbai, though, India were dominant despite Ajaz Patel’s historic 10-wicket haul in the first innings.

Edited by Samya Majumdar