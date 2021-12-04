Kiwis collapse to 62 all out after Ajaz Patel 10-fer in 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

Ajaz Patel created history on Saturday against India, becoming the third bowler to claim all 10 wickets in an innings in a Test match. However, the hosts fought back in sensational fashion to bundle out New Zealand for 62 in their first innings on Day 2 of the Mumbai Test.

India did not enforce the follow-on and Cheteshwar Pujara walked out to bat with Mayank Agarwal in place of the injured Shubman Gill. The Indian openers were in no trouble at all and went to Stumps at 69 for no loss with a massive lead of 332.

Ajaz Patel could have had Pujara lbw in the 14th over with a sliding delivery. However, New Zealand’s appeal wasn’t strong enough. Replays showed the ball would have hit leg stump. Pujara returned unbeaten on 29 and Agarwal on 38.

Earlier, after Ajaz’s 10-fer restricted India to 325 in their first innings, Mohammed Siraj (3/19) reduced New Zealand to 17 for 3 inside six overs. Will Young (4) edged a length ball that straightened to second slip. Skipper Tom Latham (10) failed to control a hook shot and was caught at deep square leg. Ross Taylor’s (1) poor run continued as he was cleaned up by a brute that pitched on off, straightened enough to beat the outside edge and hit the stumps.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/14) got into the action by trapping Daryl Mitchell (8) dead in front of the stumps with an arm ball. New Zealand had lost half their side for 31 as Henry Nicholls (7) was bowled through the gate by Ravichandran Ashwin (4/8). The visitors went to Tea in tatters at 38 for 6 as Rachin Ravindra (4) nicked a tossed-up delivery from Jayant Yadav (1/13) delivery behind the wickets.

The procession of wickets continued in the last session as Ashwin sent back Tom Blundell (8) and Tim Southee (0). The former was snaffled at leg slip as he inside edged one while looking to defend while the latter offered a bat-pad catch.

William Somerville made a 26-ball duck. He swatted Ashwin to mid-on to become the ninth wicket to fall in the New Zealand innings. Axar brought the curtains down on the innings, sending back Kyle Jamieson for 17. Looking to take on the left-arm spinner, the tall batter edged the ball, which hit keeper Wriddhiman Saha. Shreyas Iyer, at silly point, dived and took the rebound.

Ajaz Patel claims all 10 wickets in India’s first innings

Ajaz Patel celebrates one of his ten scalps.

India resumed their first innings on 221 for 4 but despite Mayank Agarwal’s 150 were held to 325. Ajaz was in his element right from the start of day 2. He completed a five-for by trapping Wriddhiman Saha (27) lbw with an arm ball that the Indian keeper-batter failed to read.

Ashwin’s stay lasted one ball as he was cleaned up by a peach that spun past the bat and hit off-stump. Comically, the batter asked for a review, thinking he was given caught-behind.

Agarwal and Axar Patel (52) featured in a seventh wicket stand of 67 to defy the Kiwi bowlers. The duo took India to lunch at 285 for 6. Early in the second session, Agarwal brought up his 150 by cutting a short ball from Ajaz past point for four. However, he perished the very next ball as the left-arm spinner got one to dip and drift and the Indian opener nicked off.

Following Agarwal’s exit, Axar attacked Somerville and hit him for a four and six off consecutive deliveries. He went on to complete a well-deserved maiden Test fifty before becoming Ajaz’s eighth wicket. Axar made the fatal error of not offering a shot to a delivery outside off and was adjudged lbw via the DRS.

Jayant Yadav (12) holed out to long-off looking for quick runs, while Siraj (4) miscued a slog to mid-on as Ajaz created history in the city of his birth. The celebrations did not last long for New Zealand though, as India’s bowlers ripped through the Kiwis in 28.1 overs.

Edited by Sai Krishna