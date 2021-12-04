Which bowlers have taken all 10 wickets in an innings in international cricket? 

New Zealand’s left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel created history on Saturday, becoming only the third bowler to claim all 10 wickets in an innings in international cricket. Ajaz achieved the rare feat during the second day of the second Test against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the city of his birth.

The 33-year-old picked up his 10th wicket in the innings when he had last-man Mohammed Siraj (4) caught at mid-on by Rachin Ravindra. India resumed their first innings on 221 for 4, but Ajaz dismissed Wriddhiman Saha (25) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0) off consecutive deliveries early on Day 2.

Ajaz claimed the remaining four wickets in the second session as India were bowled out for 325. He first sent back centurion Mayank Agarwal for 150 and also dismissed Axar Patel (52). Jayant Yadav (12) and Siraj could not stop Ajaz from creating history. The New Zealand left-arm spinner ended with exceptional figures of 10/119 in 47.5 overs.

Only two bowlers have taken all 10 wickets in international cricket before

Before Ajaz, only two bowlers have take all 10 wickets in international cricket before. Both earlier instances also happened in Test cricket. Former England off-spinner Jim Laker was the first bowler to claim all 10 wickets in an innings in international cricket. He did the unthinkable when he picked up 10 wickets for 53 runs in 51.2 overs in an Ashes Test against Australia in Manchester in 1956.

Laker claimed all 10 scalps in the Australia’s second innings after they were made to follow on. Incredibly, Laker had also picked up nine wickets in the first innings, making him the only player to pick up a 10-wicket and a nine-wicket haul in the same Test. England won the Test by an innings and 170 runs.

Indian legend Anil Kumble became only the second bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings in international cricket. He achieved the feat against arch-rivals Pakistan during the Delhi Test in 1999. Pakistan were set 420 to win the match, but folded up for 207 in 60.3 overs as Kumble finished with 10 for 74 in 26.3 overs.

Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was the 10th wicket to fall in the innings, caught by VVS Laxman for 37, setting off wild celebrations in the Indian camp.

