"Little one dressed up like Dad" - Cheteshwar Pujara posts adorable photo of daughter ahead of India vs New Zealand 2021 2nd Test

Cheteshwar Pujara uploaded a photo of his daughter Aditi on his Instagram story earlier today. In the picture, Aditi can be seen wearing her father's kit and raising her bat for a pose.

In the caption of the Instagram story, Pujara hinted that Aditi had dressed up as a cricketer for a school activity. Here's how he captioned the story:

"Little one dressed up like dad. #schoolactivity #startingyoung."

Cheteshwar Pujara has been the backbone of the Indian Test team's batting department over the last few years. The right-handed batter has aggregated 6,542 runs in 154 Test innings for India. He has 31 fifties and 18 hundreds to his name, but Pujara has not played a big knock for the country since 2019.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his last Test hundred in January 2019

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his last century against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground during Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19

Cheteshwar Pujara, who was India's vice-captain in their first Test of the ongoing series against New Zealand, has not played a big innings for the team since January 2019. The last time Pujara touched the three-figure mark was in January 2019 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Since then, Pujara has scored 11 fifties but has not been able to convert them into centuries. The right-handed batter aggregated a total of 48 runs in two innings of the Kanpur Test against New Zealand played last week.

Pujara will be keen to score big in the upcoming Test match at the Wankhede Stadium. He has fond memories of playing Test cricket in Mumbai, having recorded two centuries in three appearances at the venue, with his batting average being 75.25.

It will be interesting to see how Cheteshwar Pujara performs in the final match against the Blackcaps.

