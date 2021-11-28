"One of those guys who plays to his optimum" - Wasim Jaffer hails Wriddhiman Saha for gritty fifty in 1st India vs New Zealand Test

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has praised wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha for his fighting half-century on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test against New Zealand.

Saha (61*) did not keep wickets on Day 3 due to a stiff neck but came out to bat on Sunday at No. 8. He looked in a bit of discomfort but played a fine hand along with Shreyas Iyer (65) to rescue India from a precarious 51 for 5.

During a discussion on ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer hailed Saha as someone who gives his best whenever he gets a chance. Speaking about the 37-year-old, he said:

“He is one of those guys who plays to his optimum whenever he gets an opportunity. We know how fine a wicketkeeper he is. But, even with a stiff neck and not being on the field, he came on and did the rescue job.”

Apart from Saha and Shreyas, Ravichandran Ashwin (32) and Axar Patel (28*) also chipped in with crucial knocks. But Jaffer singled out the keeper-batter for special praise and commented:

“All the three guys - Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel - did well. India needed that contribution from them to stay in the game. They all came to the party, especially Wriddhiman Saha. On a such a difficult track, when he was not a 100% fit, to play such an important knock was a fine effort.”

Saha occupied the crease for 126 balls, during which he hit four fours and a six. He featured in an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 67 with Axar.

“Wriddhiman Saha is the ultimate fighter and the ultimate team man” - VVS Laxman

Former India batter VVS Laxman also praised Saha’s knock on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test against New Zealand on Sunday.

Hailing Saha for his efforts despite not being completely fit, Laxman said:

"Wriddhiman Saha is the ultimate fighter and the ultimate team man."

Laxman has been working with Saha for the last few years as part of his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL.

Following Saha’s fighting knock, India declared their innings at 234 for 7, setting New Zealand a target of 284. The Kiwis lost Will Young for 2 and ended the day on 4 for 1.

