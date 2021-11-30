"This is what makes Test match cricket fascinating" - Sachin Tendulkar hails commendable display by tail-enders in Day 5 of 1st India-New Zealand Test  

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on India and New Zealand for their endless grit in the first Test at Kanpur. The contest between the two sides went down to the wire before eventually being adjudged as a draw.

The momentum constantly switched hands over the course of five days and it was a solitary wicket that separated the two sides in the end. The final batting pair of Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel survived a 52-ball spin onslaught to rescue a draw for New Zealand.

Sachin Tendulkar noted the duo's effort as commendable, given how difficult it is to bat on a Day 5 surface in India. Tendulkar tweeted:

"Both #TeamIndia and #NewZealand had their backs against the wall at various stages of this game and both teams fought hard to come back into the game.

"To survive 52 balls on the last day of the Test was commendable. This is what makes Test match cricket fascinating."

The contest seemed to be heading towards a draw after the end of the first session on the final day as India failed to scalp a single wicket.

However, the Men in Blue then went on to take advantage of New Zealand's passive approach to make a comeback in the next session.

India fought valiantly but were unable to take the final wicket, which put the spotlight on their declaration timing and the decision to delay taking the new ball.

@Paytm #TeamIndia So Near Yet So Far.The first #INDvNZ Test in Kanpur ends in a draw. So Near Yet So Far. The first #INDvNZ Test in Kanpur ends in a draw. @Paytm #TeamIndia https://t.co/dGckU0uBjl

India and New Zealand head to Mumbai to decide the fate of the series

Following their thrilling draw in Kanpur, the teams will move to Mumbai to conclude the tour. The Wankhede Stadium will host a Test match for the first time in five years.

Team India have a change imminent on their cards with the return of skipper Virat Kohli. New Zealand would also be on the lookout to drop one of their spinners for the explosive Neil Wagner.

The surface at the Wankhede, laced with red soil, generally offers more pace and bounce compared to the black soil surface in Kanpur. The second Test between India and New Zealand is slated to begin on December 3.

