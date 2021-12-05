"Won't be satisfied but definitely pleased" - Sanjay Bangar on Virat Kohli's knock on Day 3 of the 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

Sanjay Bangar believes Virat Kohli might not be satisfied but would definitely be pleased with his knock in India's second innings of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand.

Kohli scored 36 runs off 84 deliveries as Team India declared their second innings at a score of 276/7. The Indian skipper would have been happy about having spent some time in the middle after missing the Kanpur Test and being dismissed for a duck in the first innings.

While reflecting on Virat Kohli's knock during a discussion on Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar opined that the Indian batting mainstay would be delighted with the way he played. He explained:

"Won't be satisfied but definitely pleased. The way he batted, he was playing defensively, was going back and playing the short ball after covering it, the balance was also better, when he was playing the pull shot he was trying to keep it down."

The former India batting coach believes a big three-figure knock from Virat Kohli's willow is around the corner. Bangar observed:

"Till now we have found that his first mistake is becoming his last, so you need the support of some luck as well. But the signs are there that he is on the path to get back to that process and if he continues doing like this, I feel the day is not far where he will score a big century."

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Big score still eludes @imVkohli . Had batted watchfully, looking for time in the middle and runs in the scorebook, but the innings ends in a whimper. Suspect declaration is not too far away now Big score still eludes @imVkohli. Had batted watchfully, looking for time in the middle and runs in the scorebook, but the innings ends in a whimper. Suspect declaration is not too far away now

Kohli looked largely untroubled in the middle during his knock. Although he hit just a four and a six, he rotated the strike well and did not let the Kiwi spinners get on top of him.

"Virat Kohli is looking good while playing" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli chopped a Rachin Ravindra delivery onto his stumps [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra also concurred with Bangar that Virat Kohli did not look out of touch during his innings. He said:

"I agree with him totally, he is looking good while playing. When he is playing, it is not looking that the guy is out of form. We all know and he also knows that he has not scored a century, but is he batting in a way that he cannot score a century, that's not the feeling that you get."

Looking ahead to the South Africa series, the former India opener added that Virat Kohli would have to score big runs on that tour. Chopra reasoned:

"So when you see Rohit is not playing this series, Rahul is injured, Pujara has not scored a century since Feb 2019, we don't know if you will play Rahane or not, it will be Shreyas Iyer's first tour, so it is absolutely mandatory for Kohli to score a century."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns VVS Laxman (in Star Sports) said "Virat Kohli has to wait patiently to end hundred drought, he has no technical problems". VVS Laxman (in Star Sports) said "Virat Kohli has to wait patiently to end hundred drought, he has no technical problems".

Virat Kohli last scored a Test century against Bangladesh in November 2019. He will certainly hope to end the barren run during the South Africa series.

