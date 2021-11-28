Wasim Jaffer believes India should play Shreyas Iyer in the 2nd Test against New Zealand

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has suggested Team India should continue playing Shreyas Iyer in the XI in the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Wasim Jaffer's advice comes after watching Shreyas Iyer's heroics in the ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand. Iyer made an immediate mark after being handed over his debut in this match. In the first innings, he bailed India out of trouble with a brilliant century and was pivotal in helping the team take a first-innings lead.

In the game's second innings, Shreyas Iyer walked out to bat in a challenging situation and mustered 65 runs, thereby assisting the team push the lead past the 200-run mark.

During Iyer's knock in the second innings of the match, Wasim Jaffer wrote in a tweet:

"Indian team should retain @ShreyasIyer15 in the playing XI in next test Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes #INDvNZ."

"To score a hundred in debut Test is a different feeling" - Shreyas Iyer

After registering a ton in his maiden Test match, Shreyas Iyer looked relieved and fell short of words to describe the feeling. Speaking of the century, he said:

"I was in a good frame of mind. To get this opportunity and to score a hundred in my debut Test is a different feeling. I can't explain it. So many messages to me saying this is your best achievement in your life. It took me back to my Mumbai cricketing days."

Iyer also thanked his parents and well-wishers for their constant support. He said:

"My dad obviously loves Test cricket the most. To give him this gift of century would be the best achievement for me. It is a great feeling for both of us. My mom and dad have been really supportive throughout my journey, and they have been the pillars of my success so far and will always be. I would like to thank them and my whole family who have been supportive throughout."

Shreyas Iyer's brilliant debut will give the management a few selection headaches ahead of the next Test match in Mumbai. With skipper Virat Kohli set to return to the Playing XI for the upcoming game, it will be interesting to see how the team management balances the composition of the side.

The second Test will begin on 3 December 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium.

