"Shutting outside noise better than ever" - Ravichandran Ashwin

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin said he is used to living and playing through high expectations and is at a stage in his career when he is able to block "outside noise" better than ever before.

Speaking after Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand, Ashwin said:

"I have lived through expectations for a while now, for me, cricket is the purpose of my life. I am at that stage where I am shutting the outside noise better than I have ever done."

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets to complement Axar Patel's five-for in New Zealand's first innings, as they were bowled out for 296 in response to India's 345.

Ashwin praised the performance of his fellow bowlers, saying that they played very well as a unit.

"Look, I thought we stuck together really well as a bowling unit. 130-140 overs on that sort of pitch and going less than 2.5 runs per over, it was always going to be hard work and we were prepared for that. Everyone played their role perfectly," Ashwin said.

India vs New Zealand: Ravichandran Ashwin impresses with bat and ball in Kanpur

Ravichandran Ashwin scored 38 in India's first innings to help them get to a total of 345, before taking three wickets in New Zealand's first essay in Kanpur.

Ashwin gave India their first breakthrough, ending a 151-run stand between openers Will Young and Tom Latham, getting the former to edge one behind.

He then picked up the wickets of Kyle Jamieson and Will Somerville.

Ashwin again put in a key performance in India's second innings, with the team in dire straits at 51/5. In a 52-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, Ashwin scored 32 to help stabilise the innings and build the platform for Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha to extend India's lead.

After Ashwin's unfortunate dismissal off Kyle Jamieson, Iyer and Saha put on 64 runs for the seventh wicket, before Saha and Axar Patel put on an unbeaten 67-run partnership.

India declared on 234/7, setting New Zealand a target of 284 to win.

Edited by Parimal