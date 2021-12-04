"Simply unreal" - Twitter erupts as Ajaz Patel becomes third player to take 10 wickets in an innings

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel joined an elite list as he became only the third bowler in history to take 10 wickets in a Test innings. The 33-year-old ran through India's batting lineup, taking four wickets on day one and then followed it up with the remaining six on second day at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, as the hosts were bowled out for 325.

England spinner Jim Laker was the first to achieve the feat in 1956 against Australia in Manchester and then Anil Kumble repeated the same against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999.

Ajaz Patel has now joined the list with figures of 10/119 against India. The left-arm spinner became the first to take 10 wickets in an innings away from home.

Shubman Gill was his first scalp, edging one behind to slip to end an 80-run opening partnership with Mayank Agarwal. He followed that up with a brilliant over in which he accounted for Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli's wickets for ducks.

Patel then ended another valuable partnership when he scalped the wicket of Shreyas Iyer. He began day two with the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin off consecutive deliveries in his first over.

He then got the big wicket of Mayank Agarwal just after he reached 150. Axar Patel was his next victim, followed by Jayant Yadav. Mohammed Siraj then skied an attempted hoick and as Rachin Ravindra completed the catch, Ajaz Patel knew he had made history.

Twitter congratulates Ajaz Patel on spectacular feat

Anil Kumble, the second bowler to take 10 wickets in an innings, was among the first to congratulate Ajaz Patel, welcoming him to the exclusive club.

"Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match," Kumble tweeted.

Social media was abuzz with praise for the spinner's achievement, with "#10wickets" trending on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Ravi Shastri @RaviShastriOfc #AjazPatel One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man - Ajaz Patel #INDvzNZ One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man - Ajaz Patel #INDvzNZ #AjazPatel https://t.co/M81eUeSrX4

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Please don’t let any Indian go to any other country, best don’t even ask them. Dus ka dum 😳 #AjazPatel Please don’t let any Indian go to any other country, best don’t even ask them. Dus ka dum 😳 #AjazPatel

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 Sensational! Just sensational!! To take all 10 wickets in a Test innings is the stuff dreams are made of. Take a bow, Ajaz Patel, you are in the elite company of Jim Laker and Anil kumble. And to do it in the city of your birth, wow!! Sensational! Just sensational!! To take all 10 wickets in a Test innings is the stuff dreams are made of. Take a bow, Ajaz Patel, you are in the elite company of Jim Laker and Anil kumble. And to do it in the city of your birth, wow!! https://t.co/iA6biAC4gz

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava