"That's the beauty of Test cricket, isn’t it?" - Ajaz Patel on hosts dominating despite his 10-fer in 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel termed India’s domination on Day 2 of the Mumbai Test despite his historic 10-fer as the ‘beauty of Test cricket’.

On Saturday, Ajaz became only the third bowler to claim all 10 wickets in an innings in a Test match. Thanks to the 33-year-old’s heroics, New Zealand restricted India to 325 in their first innings. However, the hosts hit back to clean up the Kiwis for 62 in their first essay. India are 69 for no loss in their second innings, having gained a massive lead of 332.

Reflecting on the day’s play, Ajaz asserted that New Zealand are not out of the Test yet. Speaking at a virtual press conference, he said about India’s stupendous fightback:

“I guess that’s the beauty of Test cricket, isn’t it? That’s what makes Test cricket so exciting. Things can flip and it (sometimes) takes one session to change a match. We are still in the game, there is a second innings to go. If we can turn up tomorrow and put our best foot forward, who knows what can happen. It is still about looking at tomorrow and, kind of, putting today behind us.”

On his special achievement of claiming all 10 wickets in an innings, Ajaz said:

“It is a special day for me. I've got a lot of messages to probably try and get through. But I might leave them for quarantine when I get back home.”

Ajaz bowled 47.5 overs in India’s first innings to claim 10 wickets while conceding 119 runs.

“My plan was very simple, keep challenging him with good balls” - Ajaz Patel on battle with Mayank Agarwal

While Ajaz claimed all 10 wickets for New Zealand, Indian opener Mayank Agarwal countered him with a combative 150. Praising Mayank for his special innings, the Kiwi left-arm spinner said:

“Obviously, Mayank played really well. That was a very special innings and he pretty much got half the runs in that innings. To score 150 out there under conditions that are pretty challenging for batting, it is pretty special. You have got to respect him for that.”

Mayank was among the few Indian batters who took on Ajaz and was successful in finding boundaries off him until the New Zealand bowler forced him to nick one. Asked to elaborate on his intriguing duel with the Indian opener, Ajaz explained:

“My plan was very simple, keep challenging him with good balls. As a batsman, he’s got to front up every ball and, as a bowler, I’ve got to make sure I bowl the best ball. It was a long battle. It was cool for me to finally get him. It was quite rewarding. Lots of hard work to try and get him out.”

India did not enforce the follow-on despite bowling out New Zealand for 62. Agarwal (38*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (29*) are at the crease, and India look in complete control in their second innings.

Edited by Sai Krishna