"Time they paved way for youngsters" - Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara trolled after failing in India vs New Zealand 1st Test

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma rested, the spotlight was on Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in India's batting lineup in their first Test against New Zealand. However, the two senior batters continued their poor form after India opted to bat in Kanpur.

Pujara scored 26 while Rahane made 35 as New Zealand's pacers went through India's top order.

Cheteshwar Pujara came in to bat after Mayank Agarwal fell early to Kyle Jamieson. He put on a 61-run stand with Shubman Gill, who made 52 before being dismissed by Jamieson.

Pujara then edged one behind off Tim Southee, having made 26 off 88 deliveries.

Rahane looked in good flow, hitting six boundaries in his 63-ball stay, but could not capitalize on a good start.

Rahane was given out caught behind down the leg-side, but survived after a successful review showed he hadn't got bat on ball.

However, he went chasing after a wide delivery from Jamieson which he chopped on to the stumps.

India went into Tea at 156/4, with debutant Shreyas Iyer batting on 17 and Ravindra Jadeja on 6.

IND vs NZ: Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane trolled for poor run of form

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been under the scanner for a long time, with fans criticising them for not pulling their weight in the team as senior players.

Several users took to social media today to criticise the duo after they failed to step up in the first innings of the first Test against New Zealand.

One user suggested that they should make way for younger players to be groomed for the long term.

Another simply said that the two "are done".

Here are the best reactions:

