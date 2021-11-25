×
"Time they paved way for youngsters" - Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara trolled after failing in India vs New Zealand 1st Test

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara failed to fire in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur
Abhimanyu Bose
ANALYST
Modified Nov 25, 2021 03:05 PM IST
News

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma rested, the spotlight was on Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in India's batting lineup in their first Test against New Zealand. However, the two senior batters continued their poor form after India opted to bat in Kanpur.

Pujara scored 26 while Rahane made 35 as New Zealand's pacers went through India's top order.

Cheteshwar Pujara came in to bat after Mayank Agarwal fell early to Kyle Jamieson. He put on a 61-run stand with Shubman Gill, who made 52 before being dismissed by Jamieson.

Pujara then edged one behind off Tim Southee, having made 26 off 88 deliveries.

Rahane looked in good flow, hitting six boundaries in his 63-ball stay, but could not capitalize on a good start.

Rahane was given out caught behind down the leg-side, but survived after a successful review showed he hadn't got bat on ball.

However, he went chasing after a wide delivery from Jamieson which he chopped on to the stumps.

India went into Tea at 156/4, with debutant Shreyas Iyer batting on 17 and Ravindra Jadeja on 6.

IND vs NZ: Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane trolled for poor run of form

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been under the scanner for a long time, with fans criticising them for not pulling their weight in the team as senior players.

Several users took to social media today to criticise the duo after they failed to step up in the first innings of the first Test against New Zealand.

One user suggested that they should make way for younger players to be groomed for the long term.

Another simply said that the two "are done".

Here are the best reactions:

Rahane has done it again! Just when India needed 35 runs, he has scored exactly that. #INDvNZ
Pujara and Rahane are done!
Cross batted shots outside off on this wicket with variable bounce with this alien bowling....That was a poor attempt to go for that shot tbh by Rahane
When Kohli scores runs Rohit fans are sad When Rohit scores runs Kohli fans are sad When Rahane scores runs whole country is sad
A sweet innings with some sublime boundaries but out for an unfulfilled 30-odd in the end. The legacy of Ajinkya Rahane continues. #INDvNZ
Death, Taxes and Rahane getting out to nothing shots
@ArunKrishnan_ Time Pujara n rahane pave way for youngsters!
@ESPNcricinfo Rahne and Pujara need to be rested and Sky be tried a better player of Spin bowling. They may say they are one innings away from form seen enough of it that one innings not coming not drop but rest them to get out of the mental cobweb and play when they regain form

Edited by Parimal
