"We tried everything we could and Jinx has always brought up great ideas" - Virat Kohli defends Ajinkya Rahane for draw in 1st India vs New Zealand Test

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli has rallied behind his deputy Ajinkya Rahane regarding the hosts marginally failing to win the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. Kohli said the team under Rahane "did everything they could", while also crediting the New Zealand lower order for holding on to the rare draw.

Virat Kohli was on a break during the Kanpur Test. He'll take charge again in Mumbai when the second Test begins on Friday. In the pre-match press conference, he was asked whether it was 'frustrating' for him to see the result and whether he would have done anything different had he been in Rahane's place.

Virat Kohli replied by backing Rahane's tactical understanding, pointing to his "great" on-field input and India's win against Australia earlier this year. He said:

"I watched the game and I think we tried everything we could as a team. Obviously, everyone has a different way of approaching things. I probably would have been able to answer that if I was in that situation but I was not so I know that the team tried everything that they could and Jinx has always brought up great ideas to make sure that, you know, we put the opposition under pressure with strategy, with field placings and rotating the bowlers as well. A great example of that was in Australia as well when we played [there].

Virat Kohli affirmed that it's in the culture of the Indian team to find ways to win and improve, regardless of who's in charge of a particular match. Virat Kohli added:

Sometimes when you are not able to pull off a result you also have to give credit to the opposition for batting out 10-12 overs in the end with the last wicket. It was a very good effort from them. So we have to be realistic about the scenario, realistic about the situation. Obviously, you look to improve on things you still can and you find ways of winning and that’s been the essence of our team regardless of who’s been in charge. I think that has become the culture of this team and we’ll continue to look to find opportunities to put our team in a winning position whenever we can and sometimes it doesn’t happen and you have to accept that."

India dominated most of the Kanpur Test and looked set for victory when they had to pick the last New Zealand wicket under about 10 overs on the final day. However, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and spinner Ajaz Patel displayed patience and good technique to stave off any slip-ups and save the match.

Our understanding is a very sacred thing: Virat Kohli on his team

Virat Kohli added that regardless of the perceptions about the team outside, understanding about thriving for improvement within the dressing room is a "very sacred" thing for everyone.

Virat Kohli added:

"I know things on the outside are probably looked at from a different lens because you are not living those moments in the group, you are not living those moments on the field so no one really knows what conversations happen, what kind of effort is being out in to get that effort. And it’s a very sacred thing for the team. As long as that understanding stays in the change room eventually none of the other things matter and they have never mattered to us in the team because it’s not out of ignorance or neglect."

He concluded by saying:

"It’s just the understanding that we probably know more about what happened on the field than anyone else and we have to understand, we know the truth behind what happened and why those things happened and keep finding ways to improve as a side."

The Mumbai Test will commence at 9:30 AM IST.

