"This is what you want to see from a young player" - VVS Laxman lauds Shreyas Iyer's knocks in the 1st India vs New Zealand Test

VVS Laxman has lauded Shreyas Iyer for learning from his shortcomings in the first innings and exhibiting precise footwork against the Kiwi seamers on Day 4 of the ongoing Kanpur Test.

Iyer followed up his century in the first innings with a 65-run knock in the second essay. In the process, he became the first Indian to hit a century and a half-century in the two innings of a Test debut.

While lauding Shreyas Iyer's knock during a discussion on Star Sports, Laxman was particularly appreciative of the way he tackled the New Zealand pacers. He said:

"The footwork that was seen against the fast bowlers today, he was playing late, it was very nice to see that and this is what you want to see from a young player, that you are not repeating your mistakes and what you are learning after every match or innings."

The former India cricketer highlighted that Shreyas Iyer was as much at ease against the seamers as he is usually against the spinners. Laxman elaborated:

"The fast bowlers are going to bowl further up to him because pitched-up deliveries are his weaker side, when Tim Southee or Jamieson take the ball away from him. We know that he gets on top of the spinners and can play the big shots but today, I liked the authority with which he played the fast bowlers as well."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shreyas Iyer departs for a magnificent 65. 105 in the first innings and 65 in the second, a dream start to his career. Scored when it mattered against top class Kiwi bowling. Shreyas Iyer departs for a magnificent 65. 105 in the first innings and 65 in the second, a dream start to his career. Scored when it mattered against top class Kiwi bowling.

Shreyas Iyer edged Tim Southee for a boundary between the keeper and the slip off the third delivery he faced. But after that, the Mumbaikar was at the top of his game until he gloved Southee down the leg side to be caught by the keeper.

"Extremely impressed" - VVS Laxman on Shreyas Iyer's knocks

Shreyas Iyer was India's savior in both innings of the Kanpur Test [P/C: BCCI]

VVS Laxman added that more than the volume of runs, he was more impressed by the circumstances in which they were scored. He elaborated:

"Extremely impressed. It's not only about the century in the first innings and a half-century in the second, but see the situation as well. Four wickets had fallen in the first innings and after that, the partnership with Ravindra Jadeja."

The 47-year-old concluded by showering praise on Shreyas Iyer for putting up a terrific performance on his Test debut. Laxman explained:

"And in the second innings, after five wickets had fallen, the way he built partnerships with Ravichandran Ashwin and Saha, this shows the character of a player. He is a young batter but he is experienced, he is playing first-class cricket for a long time for Mumbai and India-A and in international cricket, he is an expert in white-ball cricket. But the first match in Test cricket and that too in this condition against good bowlers in a tough situation, fantastic performance."

Wisden India @WisdenIndia

Wriddhiman Saha - 61* (126)

Ravichandran Ashwin - 32 (62)

Axar Patel - 28* (67)



Team India have declared with a lead of 283 runs 💪



A challenging target for the visitors 👀



#INDvNZ #WriddhimanSaha #ShreyasIyer #India Shreyas Iyer - 65 (125)Wriddhiman Saha - 61* (126)Ravichandran Ashwin - 32 (62)Axar Patel - 28* (67)Team India have declared with a lead of 283 runs 💪A challenging target for the visitors 👀 Shreyas Iyer - 65 (125)Wriddhiman Saha - 61* (126)Ravichandran Ashwin - 32 (62)Axar Patel - 28* (67)Team India have declared with a lead of 283 runs 💪A challenging target for the visitors 👀#INDvNZ #WriddhimanSaha #ShreyasIyer #India https://t.co/jzKsqgQi03

Shreyas Iyer strung together a 121-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja in the first innings when India were in a spot of bother, with the score reading 145/4. He had partnerships of 52 and 64 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha respectively when India were floundering at 51/5 in the second essay.

