"It's been some time since Virat Kohli got that magic three-figure mark" - VVS Laxman picks him as the player to watch for in the 2nd Test

VVS Laxman has picked Virat Kohli as the player to watch out for in the second Test against New Zealand and highlighted that the Indian skipper will be hungry to breach the three-figure mark.

Kohli sat out the T20I series and the first Test against the Black Caps after a hectic few months with the Indian team and the IPL. He will hope to come back with renewed vigor and end his lean run with the bat in the longest format of the game.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show Follow the Blues, VVS Laxman highlighted that he is awaiting Virat Kohli's return. He said:

"I am really looking forward to the return of Virat Kohli because we know he missed the first Test, he missed the T20 series. It's been some time since Virat Kohli got that magic three-figure mark."

The former India cricketer also picked Virat Kohli as the player to watch out for in the Mumbai Test. Laxman reasoned:

"What a quality player he is, so I am expecting Virat Kohli to straightaway come and create an impact because we know that whenever Virat Kohli plays to his potential, he poses a lot of threat to any bowling unit. So the player to watch out for me in the last Test match will be Virat Kohli."

Virat Kohli has amassed 433 runs at an excellent average of 72.16 in the four Tests he has played at the Wankhede. This also includes the 235-run knock he played against England in his last Test at the venue.

"All eyes will be on Virat Kohli the batter" - Irfan Pathan

Virat Kohli last scored a Test century more than two years back

Irfan Pathan added that Virat Kohli will be the focus of everyone's attention. He observed:

"I think all eyes will be on Virat Kohli the batter because he is coming after a break. Test match hasn't been quite fruitful for him, white-ball cricket he is still scoring runs."

The former India all-rounder also concurred with Laxman by picking Virat Kohli as the player to watch out for. Pathan elaborated:

I think he has come prepared, that's what I am hoping because he is the kind of character who likes challenges and I hope that with the burden of captaincy especially going away in T20 cricket, that will help his batting for sure, that's what I am hoping. So for me, he is the player to watch out for."

Virat Kohli has managed just 563 runs at a lowly average of 26.80 in the 12 Tests he has played since the beginning of 2020. The batting maestro will hope to address this slump and get back to his big-scoring ways.

