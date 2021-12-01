"Selecting Playing XI with Virat Kohli back" - Wasim Jaffer's hilarious meme perfectly explains selection dilemma for 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

As always, Wasim Jaffer put out a hilarious video meme on Wednesday to perfectly explain India's selection conundrum ahead of the second Test against New Zealand.

After missing the drawn Test in Kanpur, Virat Kohli will return to action in Mumbai, in the hope of maintaining his team's winning streak at home.

Wasim Jaffer's post was a clip from the Bollywood movie Hera Pheri. In it, two men can be seen struggling to fit in a taxi.

When one attempts to squeeze in from the left, the other is kicked out from the right. With both in a hurry to leave, their to-and-fro of entering and dropping out makes up for a hilarious moment.

With Virat Kohli coming back, the Indian team will be in a similar situation.

In the Kanpur Test, debutant Shreyas Iyer played splendidly for his 105 and 65. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane, who stood in for Virat Kohli as captain and batted at No.4, had yet another uninspiring outing with 35 and 4.

Senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara (26 and 22) and Mayank Agarwal (13 and 17) also struggled.

The dilemma for the management is whether to back the promising debutant or to keep supporting the experienced duo of Rahane and Pujara.

If they try to do both, it will mean dropping Mayank Agarwal, who only played his first Test in 10 months in Kanpur. Like in Wasim Jaffer's meme, not all can be squeezed in together.

Wasim Jaffer's pick for who should make way for Virat Kohli

Putting forward his opinion on the subject, Wasim Jaffer recently said either Rahane or Agarwal will have to make way for the captain.

He also explained that if Agarwal has to take the ax, he'll open the innings with wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha. Wasim Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

"It's a toss-up between Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane. I would think on those two. That's the toss-up that Virat Kohli has to make. Whether he wants to go with Mayank Agarwal and give him another go or whether [he thinks] Ajinkya Rahane hasn't got enough runs in the last 10-12 Test matches after that Melbourne Test so he goes out.

"It's a tough call, definitely a tough call. It depends on whom the sword falls on... I will open with Saha if at all Mayank Agarwal goes out..."

The second Test will begin on Friday at 9:30 AM IST at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar