[Watch] "60 seconds of pure joy" as Virat Kohli takes centre stage at India training session

India Test captain Virat Kohli had his first training session with the team since the 2021 T20 World Cup as he rejoined the squad after a break. The 33-year-old had opted out of the three-match T20 International (T20I) against New Zealand and the first Test against them in Kanpur.

India's training session on Wednesday was canceled due to rain in Mumbai. However, the side trained indoors at the Bandra Kurla Complex today.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter today to share a video of Kohli batting in the nets.

"60 Seconds of Pure Joy! V.I.R.A.T K.O.H.L.I takes centre stage," BCCI captioned the video.

Kohli was seen practicing his defense and also coming down the track to hit some sweetly timed drives. He faced up against some net bowlers and also head coach Rahul Dravid, who acted as a throwdown specialist.

Virat Kohli in focus as India hold indoor training session amid unexpected rain

It does not usually rain in Mumbai in November and December, but due to the cyclonic depression in the Arabian Sea, the city has been experiencing rain in the last two days.

Yesterday, training sessions for both India and New Zealand were canceled due to the showers. The BCCI requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to facilitate an indoor training session for India today at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

The BCCI had earlier shared pictures from India's training session, which can be seen below.

The weather in Mumbai is expected to clear out by tomorrow, when the second Test will start at the Wankhede stadium. The match is not expected to be interrupted by rain.

The fixture in Mumbai is set to decide the series after the first Test in Kanpur ended in a dramatic draw.

Shreyas Iyer, making his Test debut, was India's premier performer at Green Park, scoring a century and a fifty. Now with Kohli back in the mix, India face a problem of plenty in their batting department.

It remains to be seen who will eventually be part of India's playing XI.

