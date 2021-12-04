[Watch] Shreyas Iyer takes a spectacular catch as New Zealand are shot out for 62

Shreyas Iyer took a stunning catch to dismiss Kyle Jamieson as India shot out New Zealand for 62 in their first innings of the second and final Test in Mumbai on Saturday. Earlier, the hosts finished their opening innings at 325 on the second day.

Jamieson gave left-arm spinner Axar Patel the charge, but the ball turned and took the outside edge. It then hit wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and lobbed into the air. Iyer, standing at silly point, was quick to react, diving full length to complete a spectacular catch.

The dismissal wrapped up a dominating bowling performance by the hosts.

Mohammed Siraj took out the New Zealand openers in the fourth over and followed it up with the scalp of Ross Taylor in his next over. India's spinners Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav got into the act quickly.

Ashwin returned figures of four for eight, Patel took two for 14 and Jayant accounted for Rachin Ravindra.

India did not enforce the follow-on, opting to bat again instead after taking a dominating first-innings lead of 263.

Ajaz Patel makes history, takes all 10 wickets in India's first innings

While opener Mayank Agarwal's 150 set up India's 325, New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel made history by becoming only the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS



He joins cricketing royalty as only the third bowler in the history of Test Cricket to take all ten wickets in an innings. Just WOW.



Scorecard | #INDvNZ Some kinda scorecard for @AjazP He joins cricketing royalty as only the third bowler in the history of Test Cricket to take all ten wickets in an innings. Just WOW.Scorecard | on.nzc.nz/3IknZoa Some kinda scorecard for @AjazP! He joins cricketing royalty as only the third bowler in the history of Test Cricket to take all ten wickets in an innings. Just WOW. Scorecard | on.nzc.nz/3IknZoa #INDvNZ https://t.co/MtE3y0Md6e

Mumbai-born Patel joined England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble in the exclusive club. Patel returned figures of 10/119 from 47.5 overs with 12 maidens.

"Welcome to the club #Ajaz Patel. #Perfect 10. Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day 1 & 2 of a Test match," Kumble tweeted.

India are firmly in control after bowling New Zealand out cheaply in their first innings.

