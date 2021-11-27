[Watch] Tom Latham misses out on century as stand-in keeper KS Bharat effects his third dismissal in 1st India vs New Zealand Test

New Zealand opener Tom Latham missed out on a well-deserved century as he was stumped on 95 off Axar Patel's bowling on Day 3 of the Kanpur Test against India. Latham batted for 282 balls and hit 10 fours in a patient knock.

Latham’s resolute knock ended on the first ball of the 103rd over in New Zealand’s first innings. The well-set Kiwi opener skipped down the track and left-arm spinner Axar smartly dropped the ball short. Latham tried to adjust his shot, but only managed to get an inside edge.

Wicketkeeper KS Bharat was sharp behind the stumps as he grabbed the ball and whipped off the bails. Latham attempted to return to the crease, but stood no chance courtesy Bharat’s quick glove work.

Latham’s dismissal was the third one substitute wicketkeeper Bharat effected on Day 3 of the Kanpur Test. He walked out instead of regular keeper Wriddhiman Saha, who could not take the field due to stiffness in his neck. Sharing an update on Saha, BCCI informed that “the medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress”.

Before Latham’s wicket, Bharat took two catches to dismiss Will Young (89) and Ross Taylor (11) off Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar’s bowling respectively.

Axar’s triple strike lifts India on Day 3 of 1st Test against New Zealand

And this time he has trapped Henry Nicholls in front, for 2.



Resuming their day at 129 for no loss, New Zealand openers lifted the team’s total of 151 before Ashwin got the breakthrough, dismissing Young caught begind. Then, just before the end of the first session of play, Umesh Yadav trapped New Zealand captain Kane Williamson lbw for 18.

Axar then brought India right back into the game, claiming three wickets in the post-lunch session. He had Taylor caught behind off the outside edge with a good length ball and trapped Henry Nicholls (2) lbw with a fuller delivery as the batter missed his slog sweep. Axar and Bharat then combined to end Latham’s lengthy stint at the crease.

Ravindra Jadeja cleaned up debutant Rachin Ravindra for 13 as India reduced the Kiwis to 249 for 6 by Tea on Day 3 of the Test.

