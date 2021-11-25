"You can't play with an angled bat in Kanpur"- VVS Laxman comments on Ajinkya Rahane's shot selection in 1st India vs New Zealand Test

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman raised questions about Ajinkya Rahane's shot selection during the first innings of the Kanpur Test match against New Zealand.

Rahane's form has been under the scanner for quite some time. According to reports, the ongoing series against the Black Caps is the final chance for the stand-in Indian skipper to keep his place in the Test team.

Ajinkya got off to a decent start in the first innings and scored 35 runs. However, he lost his wicket to a length ball bowled outside off by Kyle Jamieson. The ball did not bounce as much as Rahane expected, and he chopped it on to his stumps.

VVS Laxman analyzed Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal on Star Sports and said the shot played by him would have been fine had he been playing in conditions like South Africa or Australia.

However, Laxman did not believe Rahane's shot selection was right for a pitch like the one at Green Park.

"It's okay to play besides the line in places like South Africa and Australia even if there is not much width, because of the bounce, you can hit through the square of the wicket.

"In Kanpur, you can't play the ball where there is no bounce at all. You have to play with the full face of the bat, maybe a vertical bat. You can't play with an angled bat," the 47-year-old said.

Laxman also pointed out that once Rahane came into the middle, Kyle Jamieson started to bowl shorter deliveries and was ultimately successful in picking up his wicket.

The one that got Ajinkya Rahane was not a great delivery: Simon Doull

Ajinkya Rahane hit six fours in his innings (Image Courtesy: BCCI)

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull agreed with VVS Laxman and felt Ajinkya Rahane could have played a better shot off that delivery.

"These sort of pitches, you see the chop-on quite often. We have seen 2 already today. One was a good delivery to Shubman Gill. But the one that got Rahane was not a great delivery and a fairly average shot when he looks back at it," said Simon Doull.

Debutant Shreyas Iyer's half-century has helped India inch closer to the 250-run mark in the first innings. India are 241/4 after 80 overs. You can follow the live scorecard of the India vs New Zealand Test match right here.

