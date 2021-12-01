"I think there is a bit more pressure on Pujara than Rahane" - Zaheer Khan delivers his verdict on the middle-order headache ahead of 2nd India-New Zealand Test 

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan feels there is a bit more pressure on Cheteshwar Pujara than Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Both senior batters have been well short of runs in the recent past and a call for a change in the backbone of the Indian middle-order grows stronger after each fixture.

The duo returned a set of poor scores in the first Test and with skipper Virat Kohli returning back into the team, a change might be on the cards.

Zaheer Khan noted that there is also a slight possibility that the team management might drop an opener to accommodate both Pujara and Rahane in the playing XI. While speaking on Cricbuzz, the 43-year-old said:

"The middle-order headache for this Test has come after Iyer's fantastic debut performance. Iyer made good use of his opportunity. Virat Kohli is sure to come in, so there needs to be space made in the middle-order.

"I think there is a bit more pressure on Pujara and that is not entirely performance-based. Have seen in previous instances that often an opener gets dropped. They might go in a direction and ask whether Pujara can open in these conditions, but there is no denying that there needs to be some shuffling."

Zaheer Khan added that the inclusion of Iyer is a certainty following his player-of-the-match display in Kanpur.

"Iyer should definitely play, there is absolutely no question about it. They either have to drop an opener or drop either one of Pujara or Rahane."

BCCI @BCCI



@Paytm #TeamIndia #INDvNZ A dream start to his Test career and @ShreyasIyer15 is named the Player of the Match.✨ A dream start to his Test career and @ShreyasIyer15 is named the Player of the Match.✨@Paytm #TeamIndia #INDvNZ https://t.co/BHbHwUz6b9

Shreyas Iyer became the 16th Indian player to score a hundred on debut in the first Test against New Zealand. He also became the first player from India to record a century and a fifty in his debut Test.

The 26-year-old will have a chance to play at his home ground if selected for the second Test.

I don't think determining the bowling attack would be a difficult decision: Zaheer Khan

Speaking of the bowling unit, Zaheer Khan felt that the combination was pretty straightforward for India. He noted that the only change in combination might arise if conditions in Mumbai continue to be overcast.

The financial capital of Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall on Wednesday with more expected on Thursday as well. If that continues, Zaheer Khan believes India could play an extra seamer instead of Axar Patel.

He opined:

"I don't think determining the bowling attack would be a difficult decision. Siraj has been a mainstay now with good consistent performances.

"If India decides to play 3 seamers then Axar Patel will be the bowler who will have to make way. But pitches in India always have some turn, on offer after Day 3, so don't think there will be too many changes in the bowling combination."

BCCI @BCCI



Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey reflects on the side's performance in the first 💬 💬 "We can take a lot of positives from the first Test." #TeamIndia Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey reflects on the side's performance in the first @Paytm #INDvNZ Test in Kanpur. 💬 💬 "We can take a lot of positives from the first Test."#TeamIndia Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey reflects on the side's performance in the first @Paytm #INDvNZ Test in Kanpur. https://t.co/fcE1CnsAJr

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Wankhede stadium in Mumbai will host its first Test in five years. The second Test between India and New Zealand is slated to begin on December 3 (Friday).

Edited by Arjun Panchadar