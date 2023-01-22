IND vs NZ 2023, 2nd ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs New Zealand match?

India beat New Zealand by eight wickets in yesterday’s one-day match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Bowling first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue pacers were in top form as the Kiwis were skittled out for 108 in 34.3 overs. The hosts needed merely 20.1 overs to chase down the target, losing only two wickets in the process.

Mohammed Shami got India off to a brilliant start with the ball, cleaning up Finn Allen for a duck in the first over. India never looked back after that. Mohammed Siraj produced a beauty to have Henry Nicholls (2) caught at slip. Daryl Mitchell (1) and Devon Conway (7) also perished cheaply, chipping return catches to Shami and Hardik Pandya respectively.

New Zealand lost half of their side for 15 inside 11 overs when skipper Tom Latham (1 off 17) poked at a wide delivery outside off stump from Shardul Thakur and presented a simple catch to first slip. Glenn Phillips (36) added 41 runs with Michael Bracewell (22) and 47 with Mitchell Santner (27). However, the visitors suffered due to lack of big partnerships.

Shami returned to dismiss Bracewell with a bouncer, while Pandya outfoxed Santner with a slower delivery, inviting a big stroke. Phillips’ stay at the crease ended in disappointing manner as he pulled a long hop from Washington Sundar to deep midwicket. Lockie Ferguson (1) fell in identical fashion to the same bowler, while Kuldeep Yadav brought New Zealand’s innings to a close by trapping Blair Tickner (2) lbw.

Team India eased home in the chase, as skipper Rohit Sharma (51 off 50) and Shubman Gill (40* off 53) added 72 for opening wicket. The stand was broken when Henry Shipley had Rohit leg before.

Santner produced a beauty, which resulted in the stumping of Virat Kohli (11). Gill then hit the winning runs, lofting Santner over mid-on for a series-clinching boundary.

India vs New Zealand 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 2nd ODI?

Shami laid the foundation for India’s victory with a dominant bowling display. His early dismissal of Allen set the tone of the match. He kept the Kiwis batters on the back foot from the word go. Pandya chipped in with two important scalps, while also keeping things very tight.

In the chase, Rohit scored an impressive fifty, while Gill once again looked good during his unbeaten 40.

Team India pacer Shami was picked as Player of the Match for his excellent bowling display in Raipur.

