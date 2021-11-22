IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: "Love affair with Eden Gardens continues" - Twitter toasts Rohit Sharma after fine knock

Rohit Sharma was India's top scorer in the third T20 International (T20I) against New Zealand. Having scored 48 in the first T20I, he continued his good form, scoring his second half-century in as many games. Rohit Sharma finished with 56 off 31, getting out to a brilliant catch by Ish Sodhi off his own bowling.

Rohit won the toss and opted to bat, saying that India needed to test their batters when it came to setting a total, and he led from the front with his quickfire knock.

Rohit was aggressive right from the start, dominating the opening partnership with Ishan Kishan. The two made 69 runs in the powerplay, but Kishan fell to Mitchell Santner in the 7th over, with Suryakumar Yadav also losing his wicket in the same over.

Rohit carried on even as India lost Rishabh Pant in the 9th over to Santner again. He brought up his half-century in 27 deliveries but was dismissed in the next over.

Rohit's knock comprised of five boundaries and three sixes.

He surpassed Virat Kohli to register the most 50+ scores in T20Is. His half-century today was his 26th in addition to the four centuries he has scored. He also became the second batter after Martin Guptill to hit 150 sixes in T20Is.

His knock played a crucial role in helping India score 184/7.

After Rohit's dismissal, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer put on a 36-run stand before the former's dismissal in the 16th over. Shreyas was also soon to follow, getting out to Adam Milne in the very next over.

Shreyas scored 25 off 20 while Venkatesh made 20 off 15.

Harshal Patel chipped in with a handy 18 off 11 before being hit-wicket, while Deepak Chahar smashed 21 off 8 to give India a strong finish.

India vs New Zealand: Fans and experts in awe of Rohit Sharma after yet another impressive knock

Rohit Sharma's imperious knock at the Eden Gardens, one of his favorite venues to bat on, earned him high praise on social media.

Here are some of the best reactions on social media after the first innings between India and New Zealand in the third T20I.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Across 8 International Matches that Rohit Sharma has played at Eden Gardens, he has an avg of 69.44.



Tests: 70.5

ODIs: 135.5

T20Is: 24 (SR 150)



In the IPL, he avgs 47 there at a SR of 139.7 with his only IPL hundred coming at this venue. Across 8 International Matches that Rohit Sharma has played at Eden Gardens, he has an avg of 69.44.Tests: 70.5ODIs: 135.5T20Is: 24 (SR 150)In the IPL, he avgs 47 there at a SR of 139.7 with his only IPL hundred coming at this venue.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra 1st T20i - 48 (36).

2nd T20i - 55 (36).

3rd T20i - 56 (31).



- 159 runs at 53 average with 154.37 Strike Rate. Captain leading from front. 1st T20i - 48 (36).2nd T20i - 55 (36).3rd T20i - 56 (31).- 159 runs at 53 average with 154.37 Strike Rate. Captain leading from front. https://t.co/uJNtzy32At

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Hindi commentar has said it or not? "Rohit Sharma is gardener of Eden Gardens". Hindi commentar has said it or not? "Rohit Sharma is gardener of Eden Gardens".

