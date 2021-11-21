IND vs NZ T20I series: "I feel he could have been given a few overs" - Deep Dasgupta on Venkatesh Iyer not bowling

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer needs to be given a chance to bowl a few overs, former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta said ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand in Kolkata on Sunday.

Venkatesh batted at No 6 in the first T20I and at No 3 in the second, but the match was all but won by the time he came out to the middle. The medium-pacer didn't get to bowl in both matches.

Dasgupta said Venkatesh needs to be given the opportunity to bowl as he bats at No 6 for India.

"One thing we didn’t see in the first two matches and could have worked upon or something to think about was Venkatesh Iyer’s bowling. Because, if you have kept him in the team to bat at No 6, you’ve not really kept him for his batting, but so that he can bowl a few overs," Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.

Dasgupta felt Venkatesh should have been given a couple of overs in the first T20I.

"I feel he could have been given a few overs in both matches, especially the first. Because India were still more in control. In the second match, New Zealand got off to a great start so I can understand not giving him the ball in that match," the former India wicketkeeper stated.

Venkatesh was picked for India following his impressive performance as opener for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second half of IPL 2021 and even bowled a few overs economically for them.

"Need to do things with an eye on the future" - Deep Dasgupta

Dasgupta expects Venkatesh to bowl in Sunday's final T20I, given that India have already sealed the series after winning the opening two games.

"I know that you want to win every series you play. Especially when it’s your first series as a full-time captain for Rohit Sharma and obviously for Rahul Dravid as coach. But you need to look things from future point of view. There is a chance that in the third T20I, he will get to bowl. I hope he gets to bowl," Dasgupta concluded.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan