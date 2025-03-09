India will take on New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. The two teams will lock horns for the second time in this edition of the 50-over tournament. The Men in Blue beat the Kiwis by 44 runs during their previous Group A clash at the same venue.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will be keen to continue their unbeaten streak in the summit clash following their wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia. On the other hand, the Blackcaps would look to avenge their group-stage loss to India and lift the ICC trophy.

Here's what happened when the two teams last met each other in Group A clash:

Asked to bat first, India posted 249/9 in 50 overs. The Men in Blue got off to the worst possible start as they lost the top three for just 30 runs.

Shreyas Iyer then starred with the bat, scoring 79 runs off 98 balls, including two sixes and four boundaries. Axar Patel also chipped in with a valuable 42 off 61 deliveries. The duo shared a 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket to recover India from an early scare.

Hardik Pandya provided the late flourish, scoring a run-a-ball 45, a knock laced with two maximums and four boundaries. Matt Henry emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the BlackCaps, returning with a five-wicket haul. Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke, skipper Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra bagged one wicket apiece.

IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy group-stage scorecard. [Credits:Sportskeeda]

In response, New Zealand were bundled out for 205 in 45.3 overs. Former skipper Kane Williamson was the only positive with the bat, scoring 81 runs off 120 balls, including seven boundaries. The right-hander didn't get a proper support as wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals on the other end. Santner and Will Young got starts, scoring 28 (31) and 22 (35) but failed to consolidate.

Varun Chakaravarthy starred with the ball for India, returning with a five-wicket haul. Kuldeep Yadav also bagged two wickets. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one apiece.

IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy group-stage scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

India's scorecard from their last Champions Trophy clash

India beat Australia by four wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4.

Opting to bat first, Australia were bundled out for 264 in 49.3 overs. The Aussies got off to a poor start as opener Cooper Connolly perished for a nine-ball duck. Travis Head continued his promising run against India, scoring 39 runs off 33 balls. Varun Chakaravarthy provided the big wicket by dismissing Head in his very first over of the contest.

Australia captain Steve Smith led from the front, scoring 73 runs off 96 balls, comprising one six and four boundaries. Alex Carey also chipped in with 61 off 57 deliveries. Marnus Labuschagne also contributed 29 off 36.

Mohammad Shami emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Men in Blue, returning with figures of 3/48, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets apiece. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel also bagged one scalp apiece.

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

In response, the Rohit Sharma-led side achieved the target with 11 balls to spare. Rohit got off to a promising start, scoring 28 off 29 but failed to score big. His opener partner Shubman Gill, however, perished early for 8 off 11. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer then stitched together a 91-run stand for the third wicket.

Kohli scored 84 off 98, including five boundaries. The 36-year-old was looking good for his hundred but holed out to long-on. Iyer, meanwhile, chipped in with 45 off 62. Axar Patel also contributed with 27 off 30 to keep India's chase in check.

KL Rahul (42* off 34) and Hardik Pandya (28 off 24) then provided the finishing touches to ensure a smooth win for India when they needed 36 off as many balls.

Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa put up a fighting effort with the ball for the Aussies, picking up two wickets each. Ben Dwarshuis and Cooper Connolly also bagged one apiece.

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

New Zealand's scorecard from their previous Champions Trophy fixture

New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5.

Batting first, the Kiwis posted 362/6 in 50 overs. Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson smashed individual centuries and shared a 174-run stand for the second wicket. Ravindra smashed 108 off 101 balls with the help of one six and 13 boundaries.

Meanwhile, Williamson hit 102 off 94 deliveries, in a knock laced with two sixes and 10 boundaries. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips chipped in with 49 (37) and 49* (27) to give the Blackcaps a strong finish.

Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas, returning with three wickets. Kagiso Rabada also bagged two wickets, while Wiaan Mulder scalped one.

SA vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

In response, South Africa managed 312/9. David Miller's century went in vain. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 100 off 67 balls, including four sixes and 10 boundaries.

Rassie van der Dussen, skipper Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram also contributed 69 (66), 56 (71) and 31 (29), respectively, but failed to take the team over the line. Miller, in particular, ran out of partners, playing mostly with the tail-enders.

Captain Mitchell Santner led by example for New Zealand, while Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips bagged two wickets each. Meanwhile, Michael Bracewell and Rachin Ravindra picked up one wicket apiece.

SA vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

Overall, the two teams have faced off 119 times in ODIs. India have a win ratio of 61:50 against New Zealand, including seven no results and one tie.

