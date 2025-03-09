IND vs NZ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy final

Team India will take on New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. The Men in Blue beat Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal, while the Kiwis got the better of South Africa by 50 runs in the second semifinal in Lahore. It would be fair to say that the two best teams of the tournament will be competing in the final.

India are unbeaten in the 2025 Champions Trophy heading into the final. They beat Bangladesh and Pakistan by six wickets each in the group stage. This was followed by a 44-run victory against New Zealand after which they got the better of the Aussies in the semifinal. India appear strong in the batting department, while the four-spinner strategy has also worked very well for them.

Apart from the loss to India, New Zealand have also been highly impressive in the 2025 Champions Trophy. They began their campaign with a 60-run triumph over Pakistan in Karachi and then beat Bangladesh by five wickets in Rawalpindi. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra struck hundreds in the semifinals against the Proteas, so the Kiwis would be on a high going into the summit clash against India.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs

India and New Zealand have clashed 119 times in the one-day format, with the Men in Blue having a 61-50 lead in the head-to-head numbers. One match ended in a tie, while seven produced no result.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODIs.

Matches Played: 119

Matches won by India: 61

Matches won by New Zealand: 50

Matches tied: 1

Matches with No Result: 7

India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy

India and New Zealand have met twice in the Champions Trophy, with both teams winning one game each. The Kiwis won the 2000 final in Nairobi, while the Men in Blue beat New Zealand in Dubai earlier this month.

Matches Played: 2

Matches won by India: 1

Matches won by New Zealand: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 India vs New Zealand ODIs

India have won all the last five one-day matches against New Zealand. Before the group stage of the ongoing tournament, the Men in Blue hammered the Kiwis in 70 runs in the 2023 World Cup semifinal.

Here's a summary of the last five ODIs played between India and New Zealand.

India (249/9) beat New Zealand (205) by 44 runs, March 2, 2025

India (397/4) beat New Zealand (327) by 70 runs, November 15, 2023

India (274/6) beat New Zealand (273) by 4 wickets, October 22, 2023

India (385/9) beat New Zealand (295) by 90 runs, January 24, 2023

India (111/2) beat New Zealand (108) by 8 wickets, January 21, 2023

