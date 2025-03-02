IND vs NZ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy match

Team India will take on New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2 in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The last league match in Group A will decide who meets whom in the semifinals of the ICC event. While the Men in Blue and the Kiwis have qualified for the knockouts from Group A, Australia and South Africa have made it to the semifinals from Group B.

India have played two matches and have won both. In their previous game last Sunday, the Men in Blue got the better of Pakistan by six wickets. Batting first, Pakistan were held to 241 as Kuldeep Yadav starred with 3-40. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100 then guided India in the chase. It remains to be seen whether the Men in Blue making any changes for the match against New Zealand.

Like India, the Kiwis have also played two and won two. After thumping hosts Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi, they beat Bangladesh by five wickets in Rawalpindi. Off-spinner Michael Bracewell starred with 4-26 as Bangladesh were held to 236-9 after being asked to bat. Rachin Ravindra then smashed 112 off 105 balls as New Zealand chased down the total in 46.1 overs.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs

India and New Zealand have met 118 times in the one-day format, with the Men in Blue having a 60-50 lead in the head-to-head numbers. One match ended in a tie, while seven games produced no result.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODIs.

Matches Played: 118

Matches won by India: 60

Matches won by New Zealand: 50

Matches tied: 1

Matches with No Result: 7

India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy

India and New Zealand have met once in the Champions Trophy - in the final of the 2000 edition in Nairobi. It was a heartbreak for the Men in Blue as Chris Cairns' 102* lifted the Kiwis to a four-wicket win.

Matches Played: 1

Matches won by India: 0

Matches won by New Zealand: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 India vs New Zealand ODIs

India have won all the last five matches played against New Zealand in the one-day format. Their most recent clash was in the 2023 World Cup semifinal in Mumbai in which Virat Kohli's 117 and Mohammed Shami's 7-57 lifted them to victory by 70 runs.

Here's a summary of the last five ODIs played between India and New Zealand.

India (397/4) beat New Zealand (327) by 70 runs, November 15, 2023

India (274/6) beat New Zealand (273) by 4 wickets, October 22, 2023

India (385/9) beat New Zealand (295) by 90 runs, January 24, 2023

India (111/2) beat New Zealand (108) by 8 wickets, January 21, 2023

India (349/8) beat New Zealand (337) by 12 runs, January 18, 2023

