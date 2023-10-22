India will lock horns with New Zealand in a 2023 World Cup league-stage encounter at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday (October 22).

The two teams have registered four consecutive wins in the marquee ICC tournament with the BlackCaps placed atop the table with to a better net run rate (NRR).

India beat Australia by six wickets and then followed it up with an eight-wicket win over Afghanistan. The hosts then beat arch-rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh by identical margins of seven wickets.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, thumped the defending champions England by nine wickets before defeating the Netherlands by 99 runs. They followed that up with easy wins over Bangladesh and Afghanistan by eight wickets and 149 runs, respectively.

The two teams last faced off in a three-match ODI series earlier this year. India won the last game of the series by 90 runs to complete a 3-0 whitewash.

In the World Cups, New Zealand have defeated India in five out of eight occasions. They won their last World Cup game over the Men in Blue by 18 runs, which was the 2019 edition's semifinal.

Batting first, New Zealand posted 239/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Ross Taylor and captain Kane Williamson starred with the bat. Taylor smashed 74 off 90 balls, including one six and three boundaries, while Williamson hit 67 off 95, comprising six boundaries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged as the pick of India bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/43, while Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one wicket apiece.

Expand Tweet

In response, India were bundled out for 221 in 49.3 overs. Matt Henry starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/37, while Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner scalped two wickets apiece. Lockie Ferguson and James Neesham also picked up one wicket apiece.

Ravindra Jadeja top scored with 77 off 59, including four sixes and as many boundaries. MS Dhoni also chipped in with 50 off 72, including a six and a four.

Watch the IND vs NZ 2019 World Cup highlights below:

India's scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup game

Virat Kohli starred with the bat as India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in their last World Cup match at the Maharastra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 19.

Batting first, Shakib Al Hasan-less Bangladesh posted 256/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Litton Das (66 off 82) and Tanzid Hasan (51 off 43) provided a promising start by sharing a 93-run partnership for the opening wicket.

The middle order, though, failed to deliver as stand-in captain Nazimul Hossain Shanto (eight off 17), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (three off 13) and Towhid Hridoy (16 off 35) departed cheaply.

Mahmudullah (46 off 36) and Mushfiqur Rahim (38 off 46) provided a late flourish to take Bangladesh past 250.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece for the Men in Blue, while Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav picked up one each.

In response, India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a terrific start. Rohit smashed 48 off 40, while Gill hit 53 off 55. Shreyas Iyer, though, failed to finish off the innings.

Virat Kohli stayed till the end, scoring 103* off 97, including four sixes and six boundaries. KL Rahul also remained unbeaten on run-a-ball 34.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, picking up two wickets, while Hasan Mahmud took one.

Watch IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup highlights below:

Click here to check out the full IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup scorecard.

New Zealand’s scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup game

New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs in a one-sided affair in their last World Cup fixture at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 18.

Asked to bat, the Kiwis posted 288/6 in their allotted 50 overs. Glenn Phillips and stand-in captain Tom Latham starred with the bat. Phillips scored 71 off 80, including four sixes and as many boundaries, while Latham struck 68 off 74, comprising two sixes and three fours. Will Young also smashed a half-century, scoring 54 off 64.

Azmatullah Omarzai and Naveen-ul-Haq picked up two wickets apiece, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan scalped one each.

Chasing 289, Afghanistan were bowled out for 139 in 34.4 overs. Rahmat Shah (36 off 62) and Azmatullah Omarzai got starts but failed to consolidate.

Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner picked up three wickets apiece for the Blackcaps, while Trent Boult took two. Matt Henry and Rachin Ravindra settled for one each.

Watch NZ vs AFG 2023 World Cup highlights below:

Click here to check out the full NZ vs AFG 2023 World Cup scorecard.