IND vs NZ: Scorecard, highlights and results of India and New Zealand’s last matches in 2023 World Cup

India will play New Zealand in the first semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. The winner will take on South Africa or Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 in the final.

The Men in Blue remained unbeaten in the league stage, wrapping up their last group game with a 160 run win over the Netherlands. Table toppers India will face fourth-placed New Zealand, who qualified for the knockouts despite a four-game losing streak in the middle.

The 2023 semifinal will be a repeat of the 2019 edition, where the Kiwis beat India by 18 runs in the same stage. New Zealand eventually lost the final against England on boundary count after a super over tie.

Watch the 2019 World Cup IND vs NZ semifinal highlights below:

Coming to this World Cup, India beat the Blackcaps by four wickets in Dharamshala when the two sides clashed in the group stage.

Asked to bat first, the Tom Latham-led side posted 273 runs in their allotted 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell starred with the bat, scoring 130 runs off 127 balls, including five sixes and nine boundaries.

Rachin Ravindra also chipped in with 75 off 87 deliveries, including one maximum and six fours. Together, the duo shared a 159-run partnership for the third wicket. However, the other batters failed to deliver with the bat, restricting the Kiwis to 273.

Mohammed Shami emerged as the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with excellent figures of 5/54, while Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, India chased down the target with two overs to spare. Virat Kohli top-scored with 95 off 104, comprising two sixes and eight boundaries.

Lockie Ferguson shone with the ball for New Zealand, picking up two wickets. Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner scalped one wicket apiece.

India’s scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup match

A clinical all-round show helped India beat the Netherlands by 160 runs in a one-sided last league match in Bengaluru on November 12.

Batting first, the Men in Blue posted 410/4 in 50 overs, courtesy of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's centuries. The former smashed an unbeaten 128 runs off 94 balls, including five sixes and 10 fours. Rahul also hit 102 off 64 deliveries, comprising four maximums and 11 boundaries. Together, the duo shared a 208-run stand for the fourth wicket.

India captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli also chipped in with scores of 61 (54), 51 (32), and 51 (56), respectively to give India a strong start.

Bas de Leede scalped two wickets for the Netherlands, while Paul van Meekeren and Roelof van der Merwe settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, the Netherlands were bundled out for 250 in 47.5 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets apiece. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also bagged one wicket apiece.

Teja Nidamanuru top-scored for the Dutch, scoring 54 off 39, including six maximums and one boundary.

New Zealand's scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup match

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in their last World Cup league game in Bengaluru on November 9.

Asked to bat first, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 171 in 46.4 overs. Kusal Perera top-scored with 51 runs off 28 balls, including two sixes and nine boundaries. Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka also chipped in with scores of 38 (91) and 19 (48), respectively.

Trent Boult starred with the ball for the BlackCaps, returning with figures of 3/37, while Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, and Rachin Ravindra picked up two wickets apiece. Tim Southee also scalped one wicket.

In response, the Kiwis won the game with 26.4 overs to spare to strengthen their net run rate (NRR) in the hope of finishing fourth in the points table. Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, and Daryl Mitchell scored 45 (42), 42 (34) and 43 (31), respectively.

Angelo Mathews took two wickets for Sri Lanka, while Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera also picked up one wicket apiece.