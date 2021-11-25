"Star of the day" - Twitter toasts Shreyas Iyer as he hits half-century on Test debut

Shreyas Iyer was impressive in his Test debut as he hit a half-century on Day 1 of the first Test between India and New Zealand. Iyer was unbeaten on 75 off 136 deliveries at stumps in Kanpur as India finished the day with the scorecard reading 258/4.
Iyer walked in to bat with India at 106/3 following Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal by Tim Southee. He then hit seven boundaries and two sixes as he looked solid against pacers and aggressive against the spinners.
Iyer put on a 39-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane before the stand-in captain fell for 35. Following Rahane's dismissal, Iyer got together with Ravindra Jadeja to stabilize the Indian innings.
Jadeja finished the day unbeaten on 50 off 100. Iyer and Jadeja have put on 113 runs for the fifth wicket and looked solid in their stay, having also seen off the first four overs with the new ball.
Earlier, Shubman Gill gave India a good start with his fourth Test half-century before he fell to Kyle Jamieson, who took three wickets on Day 1. Gill scored 52 off 93 balls with five boundaries and one six.
Iyer was picked in the playing XI as Virat Kohli was rested for the first Test and KL Rahul was ruled out with injury. The 27-year-old has a good first-class record with a strike rate of over 80.
Rahane played at No.4 in Kohli's absence, with Iyer coming in at No.5.
Kyle Jamieson was New Zealand's best bowler with figures of 3/47. Tim Southee took the only other wicket for New Zealand.
Spinners Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville and Rachin Ravindra went wicketless despite toiling hard.
India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Twitter in praise of Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja
Twitter was effusive in praising Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja for their brilliant partnership that kept the New Zealand bowlers at bay.
Iyer earned praise for playing as well as he did in his first Test innings, while Jadeja was lauded for yet another crucial knock to get India out of a tricky situation.
Here are the best reactions on Twitter:
