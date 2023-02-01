IND vs NZ weather update: Ahmedabad weather report on February 1 for 3rd India vs New Zealand T20I

An uninterrupted game awaits fans in Ahmedabad as the weather forecast for the third IND vs NZ T20I has zero chance of precipitation. With the three-match series level at 1-1, an intriguing battle awaits at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 1.

The Blackcaps produced an all-round effort in the first game of the series to beat the Men in Blue by 21 runs in Ranchi before the hosts bounced back in the next game to level proceedings.

It was a low-scoring thriller as India edged out their opponents in the penultimate ball of the match. Batting first, the Kiwis could only muster 99 runs on a spinning track that saw the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar dominate the proceedings.

At the halfway stage, it looked like an easy chase, but the New Zealand bowlers were superb to take the game deep. The Indian top order failed yet again but Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya showed composure to take the team home.

While the win will give them some satisfaction, the Indian think tank will be worried about how the top three batters have performed so far. Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Rahul Tripathi have failed to cash in on opportunities. Hardik might try Prithvi Shaw at the top given his recent form in the Ranji Trophy.

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals 🏼



Our Shaw-stopper is excited to wear the India blue again



#INDvNZ | @PrithviShaw



“I’m happy to be back.”Our Shaw-stopper is excited to wear the India blue again “I’m happy to be back.” 👊🏼Our Shaw-stopper is excited to wear the India blue again 👕💙#INDvNZ | @PrithviShaw https://t.co/aDqgeiUrPn

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be proud of how they have performed in the first two matches. Mitchell Santner has led the side admirably and will look to end the series on a high and register their first three-match T20I series victory on Indian soil.

Ahmedabad Weather, Narendra Modi Stadium Weather Report on February 1 - No rain predicted

BCCI @BCCI



We are here for the third & final T20I of the



#TeamIndia Hello AhmedabadWe are here for the third & final T20I of the #INDvNZ series Hello Ahmedabad 👋We are here for the third & final T20I of the #INDvNZ series 👏 👏#TeamIndia https://t.co/gQ1jPEnPvK

A full 40 overs of action is expected during the final game of the series as there is no chance of rain playing a spoilsport in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening.

According to accuweather.com, the temperature will hover between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling will be a degree or two below the actual temperature.

While there will be negligible cloud cover during the course of the game, the humidity will be around 40 percent.

All in all, a pleasant game of cricket is expected during the third T20I between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

