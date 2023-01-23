IND vs NZ weather update: Indore weather report on January 24 for 3rd India vs New Zealand ODI

A full 100 overs of action is expected as the weather forecast for the second IND vs NZ ODI in Indore has a zero percent chance of precipitation.

India have already wrapped up the three-match series by winning the first two games. The dead rubber will be played at the Holkar Stadium on Tuesday, January 24.

The Men in Blue pacers did exceedingly well in the last match, bundling out New Zealand for a mere 108 runs. Only three Kiwi batters managed to cross the single-digit mark. While Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets, Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar scalped two wickets apiece.

Rohit Sharma (51) and Shubman Gill (40*) chipped in with significant contributions with the bat to seal the game and the series. The hosts chased down the target in 20.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.

With two back-to-back defeats, the Blackcaps will be morally down. However, they will hope to win the final ODI to regain some momentum ahead of the three-match T20I series, which gets underway on January 27. The visitors will hope to put up an all-round performance after a sub-par outing in the second ODI, conceding the game without any significant fight.

India, on the other hand, will look to rest some of their first-choice players, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia scheduled to start on February 9. This will give an opportunity for fringe players to stake a claim in the ODI side.

Indore Weather, Holkar Cricket Stadium Weather Report on January 24 - No rain predicted

Fans are likely to witness a full 100 overs of action in the third ODI between India and New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. There is a zero percent chance of rain playing a spoilsport during the final game of the 50-over series.

The temperatures will hover between 27 and 19 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be around 23-15 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover is expected to be around 30 percent, while humidity is expected to be around 40 percent.

All in all, a good game of cricket is expected during the third ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

