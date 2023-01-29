IND vs NZ weather update: Lucknow weather report on January 29 for 2nd India vs New Zealand T20I

A full 40 overs of action is expected as the weather forecast for the second IND vs NZ T20I in Lucknow has a zero percent chance of precipitation. With the series in line, India will host New Zealand in the second game at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29.

The Men in Blue went down in the series opener, falling short by 21 runs while chasing 177. Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell's fifties propelled the Kiwis to 176 in their stipulated 20 overs.

In response, the hosts were reduced to 15/3 from where they never recovered. A 68-run fourth-wicket partnership between Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship, coupled with Washington Sundar's quickfire fifty, but it wasn't enough to take India home.

Given the defeat, the Men in Blue are likely to make a few changes to their playing XI, which opens the door for Prithvi Shaw. The cry for his inclusion got louder after Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill failed to cement their berths in the shorter format. India will also hope for a better performance with the ball in the second game if they are to level the series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be very impressed with how Mitchell Santner marshaled his troops in Ranchi. The Blackcaps will hope to continue the momentum and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Lucknow Weather, Ekana Cricket Stadium Weather Report on January 29 - No rain predicted

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS Devon Conway full of praise for Finn Allen and @dazmitchell47 's contributions with the bat in T20I 1. The team moved to Lucknow today ahead of Game 2 on Sunday. #INDvNZ Devon Conway full of praise for Finn Allen and @dazmitchell47's contributions with the bat in T20I 1. The team moved to Lucknow today ahead of Game 2 on Sunday. #INDvNZ https://t.co/0uvJbEfJfa

An uninterrupted game awaits fans at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. There is no chance of rain whatsoever during the entire course of the game.

According to accuweather.com, the temperature will hover around 14-18 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover will be around 10 percent, while the humidity is expected to be around 70 percent during the game.

The air quality in Lucknow is not good and hence, players might face trouble during the second T20I.

