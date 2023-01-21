IND vs NZ weather update: Raipur weather report on January 21 for 2nd India vs New Zealand ODI

An uninterrupted game awaits fans as the weather forecast for the second IND vs NZ ODI in Raipur has zero chance of rain playing spoilsport. India, who currently lead the three-match series by a 1-0 margin, will lock horns with New Zealand in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Saturday, January 21.

The Men in Blue almost had their hearts in their mouths after Michael Bracewell launched a counter-attacking knock of 140 off 78 balls with the aid of 12 boundaries and 10 sixes. However, Shardul Thakur provided the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Bracewell to help India win the high-scoring match by 12 runs.

Earlier, Shubman Gill racked up his maiden ODI double-hundred, amassing 208 runs off 149 deliveries, with the help of 19 boundaries and nine sixes. Riding on his mammoth knock, India posted 349/8 in 50 overs, which proved to be too much for the visitors in the end.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be high on confidence ahead of the second game and will look to wrap up the series in Raipur. Despite a dismal outing with the ball in the first ODI, India are likely to field an unchanged team for the second ODI.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will draw a lot of positives from the first game. Despite missing some key personnel, the Kiwis came up with a brilliant performance to almost script a memorable win. They will be desperate to go one step further to win the second game and level the three-match series.

Raipur Weather, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium Weather Report on January 15 - No rain predicted

Fans in Raipur are likely to witness a full 100 overs of action in the second ODI between India and New Zealand at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

According to accuweather.com, the temperature will hover between 24 and 31 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover will be around 31 percent throughout the game, while the humidity will be between 35 and 30 percent.

All in all, it would be pleasant for players during the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Raipur.

