IND vs NZ: Yuzvendra Chahal turns 'coolie' for wife Dhanashree Verma in Instagram video posted by Shikhar Dhawan [Watch]

India's ODI skipper for the New Zealand tour, Shikhar Dhawan, made a quirky disclosure about star spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal. The Indian team are currently in Christchurch for the third and final ODI of their three-match series. After winning the T20I series, the Men in Blue are 1-0 down in the ODI contest.

Following a loss in Auckland, the Men in Blue had a chance to level terms in the next game in Hamilton, but rain played spoilsport. The Indian team travelled from Hamilton to Christchurch earlier today for the series decider.

Dhawan, who is leading the Indian team in the ODI format in absence of Rohit Sharma, shared an interesting video where Yuzi could be seen carrying the bags of his wife Dhanashree Verma. He also pulled Chahal's leg while teasing him with comments that his truth will come to the fore.

In the video shared by Dhawan, Chahal was spotted carrying two bags on his back, with two more in his hands.

Check out the video here:

When Dhawan asked Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma about it, she had a witty reply. The leg-spinner's better half said that her leg is hurt, otherwise she is always taking the burden of pressure. Dhawan, meanwhile, was having fun and started laughing.

Kuldeep Yadav likely to replace Yuzvendra Chahal for final ODI

Kuldeep Yadav may get an opportunity in the final ODI against New Zealand

With a chance for India to level the series in Christchurch, Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to be replaced by Kuldeep Yadav for the final ODI. Popularly known as 'KulCha', the duo of Yuzi and Kuldeep used to be a potent combination for India in ODI cricket till a few years ago.

Ex-India skipper Virat Kohli used to turn to them to break partnerships. However, with Ravindra Jadeja making a strong comeback into the Indian ODI side in 2019 and the emergence of other spin bowling options for India, the pair got separated.

Yuzvendra Chahal recently posted a picture with Kuldeep on the eve of the series opener. The picture was from the photoshoot of Team India for the mugshots ahead of the India vs New Zealand T20I series.

Fans must have hoped for both of them to get their partnership going again. However, as things stand, India seem less keen on having two wrist spinners in the squad at the same time. In the final ODI, Kuldeep looks likely to get a go ahead of Chahal.

