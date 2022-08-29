IND vs PAK 2022: "Kohli was not looking confident even after getting set" - Inzamam-ul-Haq not convinced by former India skipper's knock

Inzamam-ul-Haq feels that Virat Kohli was not in good rhythm despite joint top-scoring for India in the five-wicket win over their arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. The 33-year-old scored 35 runs while chasing the 148-run target set by the Men in Green at the Dubai International Stadium.

The former India captain had to walk out to bat in the first over itself following KL Rahul's early dismissal. He received an early reprieve in the form of a dropped catch at first slip.

Kohli struggled to find his timing and rhythm early on but still managed to make an impression with some of his trademark shots.

Opining that Kohli did not look like a settled batter at any point in his innings, Inzamam-ul-Haq said on his YouTube channel:

"There was a lot of pressure on Kohli yesterday. Usually, it is difficult to dismiss a set batter, but I was surprised to see yesterday that Kohli was not looking confident even after getting set."

The Delhi-born batter had to depart following a tame dismissal at the hands of Mohammad Nawaz. He came down the track and chipped the ball straight to the fielder at long-off.

The responsibility of the run chase primarily fell to the Indian middle-order following a lukewarm batting display by the top order.

Promoted to No.4, Ravindra Jadeja batted according to the situation and took his chances to chip in with a crucial 35-run knock. Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, adapted to the finisher role with ease to help India steer across the line.

"I was surprised that India chose to bench Rishabh Pant" - Inzamam-ul-Haq

India went with veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant. With KL Rahul making the comeback, the management had to pick one between the two and Karthik got the nod ahead of Pant.

Expressing his surprise over Pant's exclusion from the playing XI, Inzamam said:

"India's middle order and lower middle order is very strong. That is what sets them apart from the other teams in this Asia Cup. I was surprised that India chose to bench Rishabh Pant. The combination of Pant, Pandya and Jadeja is very dangerous. It was difficult to chase down 11 runs an over on this pitch, but they played really well."

Karthik had very little role to play with the bat but grabbed three catches with the gloves on.

