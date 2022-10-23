IND vs PAK 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan choke under pressure and suffer a 4-wicket defeat

Team India beat Pakistan by four wickets in their first Super 12 match of the 2022 T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Virat Kohli starred for India in the tense chase with a sensational 82* and deservingly won the player of the match award.

The Men in Green batted first in the contest and set a decent target of 160 in front of India. Iftikhar Ahmed (51) and Shan Masood (52*) compiled timely fifties to help their team's cause. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets apiece for Men in Blue.

In response, Pakistan pacers rocked Team India early on by dismissing KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav cheaply. With their side in a heap of trouble at 31/4, Virat Kohli joined hands with Hardik Pandya. They stitched a match-defining 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Virat Kohli absorbed the pressure in the end and produced an epic finish to see India home in the final over.

Pakistan had the upper hand till the 19th over, as India needed 31 runs off the last two overs. However, they eventually crumbled under pressure and committed errors that proved detrimental.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Babar Azam reflected on their performance and said:

"Definitely a tight game but we started well with the ball. We bowled well in the first 10 overs. But all credit to Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya for shifting the momentum in their favor. It wasn't easy with the new ball. There was swing and seam for the fast-bowlers. But we built a good partnership later. "

He added:

"We knew we had a chance but we just told the boys to stick to the plans and execute and give 100 percent. But all credit to Virat Kohli, he batted like a champion. We wanted to take wickets in the middle so we wanted to use our main bowlers. We have a lot of positives - the way Iftikhar and Shan played and finished the innings at the end."

Fans share memes after India's victory over Pakistan

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between India and Pakistan on Sunday. They expressed their views by posting some hilarious memes about the game.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

Sagar @sagarcasm Pakistani fielders watching Kohli's shots today Pakistani fielders watching Kohli's shots today https://t.co/KzKsh2SZq5

Sagar @sagarcasm Audience: Who will save the match for us? Kohli? DK? Ashwin?



Pak bowler: Audience: Who will save the match for us? Kohli? DK? Ashwin?Pak bowler: https://t.co/W4qC4mVEad

What was your favorite moment from the game? Let us know in the comments section

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes