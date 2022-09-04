IND vs PAK 2022: Top 10 funny memes after toss as Team India make 3 changes 

The stage is all set for another Indo-Pak clash in a gap of one week. The neighboring nations clash in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, September 4 in Dubai. After suffering a loss last Sunday, Pakistan will be eager to settle scores with a win tonight.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and expectedly chose to bowl first. Mohammad Hasnain replaced the injured Shahnawaz Dahani in the playing XI.

Team India will miss the service of star-allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is out of the tournament with a knee injury. It forced the management to change their combination as they dropped Dinesh Karthik and roped in southpaw Rishabh Pant in the middle order. Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi also made it to the playing XI.

Here are the playing XIs:

India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Fans took note of the team combinations after the toss and voiced their views in the form of hilarious memes on social media platforms. They were divided on Dinesh Karthik's absence from the playing XI.

Here is a collection of the best memes after the toss:

Girish @Girish_chandra0

Last era New era

#INDvsPAK2022 Ashwin in Ashwin inLast era New era Ashwin in Ashwin in Last era New era 😭#INDvsPAK2022 https://t.co/uQ6AHjDllo

"KL Rahul's role is to anchor the innings" - Mohammad Kaif decodes the Indian vice-captain's role in the T20I set-up

Mohammad Kaif opined that KL Rahul has been playing the role of sheet anchor in Men in Blue's batting line-up in T20I cricket. He feels that Rohit Sharma is trying to play the role of aggressor so that Rahul can take the game deep from one end and unleash himself during the final stages.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on Saturday, Kaif analyzed the Men in Blue's top-order and said:

"KL Rahul's role is to anchor the innings. When Rohit Sharma opens with him, he looks to play his shots right from the start, as he knows that his role is to accelerate, while Rahul's job is to stay there till the end. Rohit is looking to score quickly so that Rahul can play his game."

He continued:

"Even Virat Kohli has been scoring at a quick rate. Rahul is aware that he generally plays with a strike rate of 120, and then attacks in the last five overs. The Indian side don't want to tinker with Rahul's role."

Do you agree with Mohammad Kaif's assessment? Should Rahul continue to play the role of anchor, or is it better for the team if he sheds inhibitions and takes the aggressive route? Sound off in the comments section.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das