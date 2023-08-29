IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan likely to play as middle-order batter in KL Rahul’s absence at 2023 Asia Cup – Reports

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is reportedly likely to play as a middle-order batter for the Men in Blue in their opening game against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 at Pallekele in Sri Lanka on September 2.

According to Asia Cup official broadcaster Star Sports, Kishan was seen practicing with finishers Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the nets on Days 4 and 5 of the conditioning camp in Alur, Bengaluru.

The report said:

“The Team management has fully prepared Ishan Kishan. He was seen batting with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. He played with them for one hour for two days. Ishan has been fully prepared for the role.”

Interestingly, Kishan has never played at No. 5 in ODIs. At No. 4, he has amassed 106 runs in six games at an underwhelming average of 21.20, including just one half-century.

The left-handed batter, though, is the favorite in the playing XI, having scored three consecutive half-centuries in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies, which India won 2-1.

Shreyas Iyer, who is making his comeback after recovering from a recurring back injury, is the favorite to bat at No. 4 in the Asia Cup. In that position, the right-handed batter has amassed 805 runs in 20 games at an average of 47.35, including two tons and five half-centuries.

Following a five-day camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, the Men in Blue will leave for Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup on Wednesday, August 30.

Virat Kohli turns mentor for Shubman Gill ahead of Asia Cup

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, turned a mentor for opener Shubman Gill on the final day (Day 5) of the condition camp, i.e., Tuesday, August 29. He also discussed Gill’s batting technique with Team India head coach Rahul Dravid.

According to Star Sports:

“Virat Kohli turned mentor for Shubman Gill, especially when he was facing pacers like Mohammed Shami. Rahul Dravid also watched him bat very closely.”

For the uninitiated, Gill shares a great camaraderie with Kohli on and off the field. The right-handed batter is yet to face arch-rivals Pakistan in international cricket.

With India set to face the threat of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, Kohli has ensured that Gill leaves no stone unturned before the high-voltage Indo-Pak contest.

Gill has already amassed 750 runs in 12 ODIs, including three tons, this year. The opener, though, recently struggled against West Indies in the first two ODIs, returning with scores of seven and 34, but smashed 85 in the series decider.