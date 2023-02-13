IND vs PAK Women's T20 World Cup 2023: "I wasn't there to prove anything to anyone" - Jemimah Rodrigues

Indian women's team batter Jemimah Rodrigues admitted that she was 'weakened' after getting dropped from the 2022 Women's World Cup squad.

On Sunday (February 12), the 22-year-old starred with the bat in India's seven-wicket triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan in both teams' first game of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup at Newlands in Cape Town.

Rodrigues was unbeaten on 53 in a tricky 149-run chase. For the majority of her innings, she went down on one knee, either to sweep or play across the fine leg.

She hammered three boundaries in the penultimate over against fast bowler Fatima Sana to take India over the finish line. The team won by seven wickets with one over to spare.

Speaking in the post-match press conference on whether her fabulous innings was enough to prove her potential, Jemimah said:

"I wasn’t there to prove anything to anyone. I have done that in the past and that hasn’t worked for me."

She further stressed the additional responsibility the batting order had because of the absence of regular opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana due to an injury.

She added:

"Since Smriti was not playing today, it was an added responsibility for every batter. We knew we needed to play smartly."

"Missing the World Cup was really hard" - Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues recently went through a barren form with the bat ahead of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup. She amassed just 28 runs in four innings at an abysmal average of 7 against Australia in December last year.

Barring her 42 not out against the West Indies in East London, the Mumbai batter's willow was almost quiet during the tri-nation series last month.

Speaking on the support she received from Indian women's team batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and senior players, Jemimah said:

"When you are not getting the runs, it’s really hard. But I knew I was doing all the right things. Talking to Hrishikesh sir also gave me a lot of confidence. I have got a lot of support from the team and the management - Harry di, Smriti, Hrishi sir. I'm really grateful for that."

The youngster also opened up about her omission from the 2022 Women's World Cup squad in New Zealand last year. She credited friends and family members for providing emotional support to move on from the disappointment.

Jemimah Rodrigues added:

"Missing the World Cup (2022) was really hard. But my friends and family really supported me. I couldn’t have made it back without them. I didn’t have the strength, I would have given up. But I had people who believed in me. I understood the value of good relationships at that time. I’m so grateful for that."

The Indian women's team will play against the West Indies women in Group B on February 15 at the same venue.

