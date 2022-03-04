"Ambassador of one-hand sixes!"- Fans hail Rishabh Pant as India dominate Day 1 of IND vs SL 2022 Test

Rishabh Pant was distraught as he once again failed to make it through the 90s. The swashbuckling left-hander was on 96 when a superb delivery from Suranga Lakmal went through the gap between Pant's bat and pad and clipped the top of the off-stump.

Fans on Twitter were left disappointed, as it was the fifth time that Rishabh Pant got out in the 90s in his Test career. However, some also hailed him for his sensational onslaught against the visitors that helped India finish day one strongly.

Here are some reactions:

Prajakta @18prajakta

#INDvSL Rishabh Pant has woken up the spectators from their deep slumber. What a player, this guy! Rishabh Pant has woken up the spectators from their deep slumber. What a player, this guy!#INDvSL

Shivani Shukla 🏏 @iShivani_Shukla I won't call Rishabh Pant's dismissal in the 90s as nervous 90s. It wasn't. He never looked nervous to me tbh. I won't call Rishabh Pant's dismissal in the 90s as nervous 90s. It wasn't. He never looked nervous to me tbh.

Adam Sutherland @ADSutherland_ Watching the chaotic energy of Rishabh Pant unfold is one of the joys of test cricket at the moment. Watching the chaotic energy of Rishabh Pant unfold is one of the joys of test cricket at the moment.

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 @RishabhPant17 Either a lapse in concentration. Or his ego getting the better of him when in 90s for Rishabh Pant. Can't keep throwing away 100s #MohaliTest Either a lapse in concentration. Or his ego getting the better of him when in 90s for Rishabh Pant. Can't keep throwing away 100s #MohaliTest @RishabhPant17

CRICKET VIDEOS 🏏 @AbdullahNeaz When Virat Kohli will retire , I will watch cricket for Rishabh Pant When Virat Kohli will retire , I will watch cricket for Rishabh Pant 👏 https://t.co/e5hEzIBMTJ

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Rishabh Pant will do to Test cricket what Adam Gilchrist did for us who grew up in 90s and 00s. Someone who plays the game freely and brings more people to the game, breathes fresh air into the game of cricket! Rishabh Pant will do to Test cricket what Adam Gilchrist did for us who grew up in 90s and 00s. Someone who plays the game freely and brings more people to the game, breathes fresh air into the game of cricket!

Prem Panicker @prempanicker Doesn't matter whether it is on 96 or 196 -- Rishabh Pant walking off a field after getting out is one of the most gut-wrenching sights in contemporary cricket. The demeanour of a kid who was just beginning to enjoy himself when mom yells at him to get back inside and do homework Doesn't matter whether it is on 96 or 196 -- Rishabh Pant walking off a field after getting out is one of the most gut-wrenching sights in contemporary cricket. The demeanour of a kid who was just beginning to enjoy himself when mom yells at him to get back inside and do homework

Shivani Shukla 🏏 @iShivani_Shukla If assaulting opposition bowlers is an art then Rishabh Pant is a Picasso of it. If assaulting opposition bowlers is an art then Rishabh Pant is a Picasso of it. https://t.co/ICpqnTwwVx

v. @BhaavKaBhookha if rishabh pant bats more often in top 4 for india, man will surpass sachin for most dismissals in the 90s which is 30 if rishabh pant bats more often in top 4 for india, man will surpass sachin for most dismissals in the 90s which is 30

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta has been dismissed in the 90’s in the test cricket.

Imagine 5 more test centuries at age 24!

#INDvSL #CricketTwitter @RishabhPant17 5th time Rishabh Panthas been dismissed in the 90’s in the test cricket.Imagine 5 more test centuries at age 24! 5th time Rishabh Pant 🇮🇳 has been dismissed in the 90’s in the test cricket. Imagine 5 more test centuries at age 24!#INDvSL #CricketTwitter @RishabhPant17

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4 So it is official. The easiest way to get Rishabh Pant out is allow him to score 90 runs first. So it is official. The easiest way to get Rishabh Pant out is allow him to score 90 runs first.

Rishabh Pant's blitz puts India ahead on Day 1

India will be satisfied with their batting performance at the end of day one. They finished the day at a mammoth 357 for six. Openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal gave the hosts a brisk start but failed to score big.

Hanuma Vihari took to his new No. 3 position as duck to water and smashed an impressive half-century. Virat Kohli also looked good for his 45 in his 100th Test before he was done by an absolute peach from Lasith Embuldeniya.

When Pant walked out to bat, India were in a bit of an uncomfortable situation with four wickets already down. However, he forged an important half-century partnership with Shreyas Iyer and steadied the Indian ship.

In his trademark style, Pant began taking on the Sri Lankan spinners and shifted gears post Tea. Along with Ravindra Jadeja, he put up a fantastic century stand, leaving India in firm control of the proceedings.

It would definitely hurt Pant to have missed out on a hundred, but he has once again proved to be a huge asset to the Indian team. With Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja still at the crease, India will back themselves to have a good first session tomorrow and cross the 400-run mark.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava