"Ambassador of one-hand sixes!"- Fans hail Rishabh Pant as India dominate Day 1 of IND vs SL 2022 Test

Rishabh Pant was distraught as he once again failed to make it through the 90s. The swashbuckling left-hander was on 96 when a superb delivery from Suranga Lakmal went through the gap between Pant's bat and pad and clipped the top of the off-stump.
Fans on Twitter were left disappointed, as it was the fifth time that Rishabh Pant got out in the 90s in his Test career. However, some also hailed him for his sensational onslaught against the visitors that helped India finish day one strongly.
Rishabh Pant's blitz puts India ahead on Day 1
India will be satisfied with their batting performance at the end of day one. They finished the day at a mammoth 357 for six. Openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal gave the hosts a brisk start but failed to score big.
Hanuma Vihari took to his new No. 3 position as duck to water and smashed an impressive half-century. Virat Kohli also looked good for his 45 in his 100th Test before he was done by an absolute peach from Lasith Embuldeniya.
When Pant walked out to bat, India were in a bit of an uncomfortable situation with four wickets already down. However, he forged an important half-century partnership with Shreyas Iyer and steadied the Indian ship.
In his trademark style, Pant began taking on the Sri Lankan spinners and shifted gears post Tea. Along with Ravindra Jadeja, he put up a fantastic century stand, leaving India in firm control of the proceedings.
It would definitely hurt Pant to have missed out on a hundred, but he has once again proved to be a huge asset to the Indian team. With Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja still at the crease, India will back themselves to have a good first session tomorrow and cross the 400-run mark.