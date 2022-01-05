"Pujara took full advantage of bad bowling" - Ashish Nehra impressed with batter's positive approach on Day 2 of Johannesburg Test

Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra was highly impressed with Cheteshwar Pujara’s aggressive batting approach towards the end of Day 2 of the Johannesburg Test against South Africa.

Having restricted the Proteas’ first-innings lead to 27, India found themselves in early trouble in the second innings, losing both their openers cheaply. Under pressure following three low scores, Pujara came in and took on the South African bowlers, who offered him a few boundary balls.

The India No. 3 ended the day on 35* off 42 balls, an innings punctuated with seven fours, as the visitors gained a lead of 58 by Stumps with eight wickets in hand. Praising Pujara’s positive batting, Nehra said on Cricbuzz Chatter:

“Pujara took full advantage of the bad bowling and came out with an aggressive mindset today (Tuesday). It is not like he drove balls from outside the fifth or sixth stump. He looked in the zone today."

Nehra added about Pujara's knock on Tuesday:

"Often in the past, he has defended half-volleys. That’s just the way he plays but today he took advantage of such deliveries. Considering the pitch, he seemed to have come in with the game plan that if the ball was there to hit, he would go after it. It was good to see that and Ajinkya Rahane also backed him well.”

India ended Day 2 of the Wanderers Test at 85 for 2, with Ajinkya Rahane (11) giving company to Pujara.

“Rahul got out to a good ball” - Ashish Nehra in praise of Marco Jansen

Before Pujara’s counter-attack, rookie South African left-arm pacer Marco Jansen dealt India a big blow by sending back KL Rahul (8). Duanne Olivier also chipped in by accounting for Mayank Agarwal (23).

Nehra was particularly impressed with the way Jansen set up Rahul and eventually dismissed him. Praising the youngster, Nehra said:

“Apart from the pitch factor, a lot of credit for KL Rahul’s dismissal should go to the bowler. If you look at the deliveries that Marco Jansen bowled before getting Rahul out, there was not a single loose ball and the bowler had tied up the batter. When you bowl that probing length, any batter will find himself in trouble. With the bounce he is getting, especially under these conditions, he becomes even more dangerous. Rahul got out to a good ball.”

Nehra, a former left-arm seamer himself, agreed that Jansen could be a threat to India’s batters on Day 3 if he maintains good line and lengths. He explained:

“Anyone who bowls well on this pitch can cause trouble. But, considering the extra bounce that Jansen gets, he is definitely a threat for India. He is still only in his second Test and his impressive performances prove that he has the skills and ability."

Concluding his thoughts on Jansen and South Africa, Nehra added:

"There is movement in the surface as well, which is aiding the bowlers. But Jansen and the other South African bowlers will have to display patience and discipline.”

Jansen has claimed five wickets in the Test so far apart from contributing a crucial 21 with the bat in South Africa’s first innings.

Edited by Sai Krishna