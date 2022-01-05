Dean Elgar defiant as South Africa solid in chase of 240 on Day 3 of Johannesburg Test

South Africa put up a solid batting display in their fourth innings to reach 118 for 2 in chase of 240 by Stumps on Day 3 of the Johannesburg Test against India. With two full days remaining, the Proteas need 122 runs to win the second Test and square the three-match series 1-1.

Skipper Dean Elgar put up a stubborn resistance, remaining unbeaten on 46 off 121 balls. Rassie van der Dussen (11*) was giving him company at Stumps as the hosts put themselves in an excellent position in the chase. Earlier, Aiden Markram (31) got South Africa off to a breezy start to ease some of the pressure on Elgar. Markram struck five fours in the seven-over period before Tea.

The golden arm of Shardul Thakur again did the trick for India early in the final session on Day 3. After troubling Markram with deliveries that jagged back in sharply, Thakur managed to trap the South African opener. Markram was late on one that kept a touch low and was struck on the back pad, right in front of the stumps.

Keegan Petersen and Elgar, however, continued to keep South Africa ahead in the chase. The duo featured in a crucial second-wicket stand of 46 to lift the hosts to 93 for 1. Just when the Proteas seemed to be running away with the game, Ravichandran Ashwin struck, trapping Petersen (28) lbw with one that spun sharply from outside off. The South African batter missed his flick and was adjudged leg-before.

Pujara, Rahane hit fighting fifties before Rabada strikes for South Africa

Earlier, India lifted their second-innings total from their overnight score of 85 for 2 to 266, setting South Africa a target of 240 to win the Test. Under pressure for their spots in the team, both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scored crucial half-centuries before being dismissed in quick succession. Hanuma Vihari (40*) and Shardul Thakur (28) ensured that India had a competitive total to defend.

Pujara carried on from where he left off the previous day, striking Lungi Ngidi for two boundaries in the second over of the day’s play. Rahane also found his rhythm, smartly cutting a short ball from Marco Jansen over point for six. The boundaries continued to flow as the experienced duo took charge.

Pujara got to a much-deserved fifty off only 62 balls by tucking Duanne Olivier to square leg for a single. Rahane brought up the 100-run stand by punching Olivier past point for four. Off the very next ball, he too reached a 67-ball half-century by guiding a short ball past the gully region.

It needed a brute of a delivery to break the brilliant stand. Having made 58, Rahane got a feather to a short-of-a-length delivery around off from Kagiso Rabada that moved away after pitching. The batter had no option but to play at it. Rabada also accounted for Pujara on 53, trapping him lbw with a full-length delivery that nipped back in sharply from outside off.

Rishabh Pant (0) gifted his wicket away. After being hit on the glove by a nasty delivery from Rabada, he charged down the track and had an almighty heave at the past bowler, only to nick the ball to the keeper. Ashwin came in and hit a couple of impressive boundaries before being caught down leg off Ngidi for 16. India went to Lunch at 188 for 6, with a middling lead of 161.

Vihari, Thakur lift India in second session

Thakur began the post-lunch session for India on a positive note, crunching two fours off Jansen in the second over after the resumption of play. In the next over from the left-arm seamer, he top-edged a pull for six and smashed two more fours. Jansen, though, had the last laugh as Thakur hit another short ball straight into the hands of deep square leg.

Mohammed Shami (0) was strangled down leg by Jansen, who then had a go at Jasprit Bumrah with short balls. The Indian pacer had bowled a few to the South African youngster as well. In a reminder of the Bumrah-James Anderson incident, the Indian fast bowler and Jansen also had a confrontation. Bumrah proceeded to slam Rabada for a six but fell soon after for 7, top-edging a slog off Ngidi to point.

With wickets falling, Vihari opened up and found a few smart boundaries. He struck consecutive fours off Olivier to reach 40. However, Ngidi cleaned up last-man Mohammed Siraj for a duck to prevent further damage.

Unless India’s bowlers come up with a stunning performance on Day 4, they could end up ruing another batting collapse.

Edited by Sai Krishna