Elgar meets match officials to discuss Van der Dussen's controversial dismissal on Day 2 of Johannesburg Test: Reports

South Africa captain Dean Elgar and team manager Khomotso Masubelele are said to have met match officials during the lunch break on Day 2 of the Johannesburg Test to discuss Rassie van der Dussen’s controversial dismissal.

Van der Dussen (1) had been given out caught behind off Shardul Thakur with what turned out to be the last delivery before Lunch in the Johannesburg Test. The Indian pacer got one to jag back in sharply and Van der Dussen edged the ball onto the pad before he was caught by the keeper.

The batter was adjudged out as Rishabh Pant seemed to have completed a tumbling catch. However, replays raised doubts over whether the ball had carried cleanly into Pant’s gloves. Van der Dussen, though, did not ask for a review and walked off as he had not turned around to check whether the ball had carried.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Elgar and Masubelele were keen to discuss Van der Dussen’s dismissal with Marais Erasmus (who gave the decision), Allahudien Palekar, who was the other on-field umpire, third umpire Adrian Holdstock, and match referee Andy Pycroft. The report added that there was no clarity over what the South Africans wanted to discuss, other than perhaps a clarification on the dismissal.

Even if Van der Dussen had taken the review, the on-field decision might not have been overturned. Multiple replays provided inconclusive evidence over whether the catch had been taken cleanly.

Shardul Thakur claims seven as India fight back in Johannesburg

Meanwhile, Thakur claimed career-best figures of 7 for 61 as India bowled out South Africa for 229 on Day 2 of the Johannesburg Test. The hosts began the day on a solid note as Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen took the team’s overnight score of 35 for 1 to 88 before the Proteas skipper fell. Elgar was caught behind for 28 off Thakur.

The pacer also ended Petersen’s innings on 62 as the set batter edged an attempted drive to second slip. Van der Dussen’s dismissal confirmed that the session belonged to India.

Thakur kept chipping away at the wickets as South Africa failed to capitalize on a good start in Johannesburg. They only managed a lead of 27 as India fought back into the contest.

