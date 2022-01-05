"My pleasure that God himself has tweeted about me" - 'Lord' Shardul Thakur reacts to praise from Sachin Tendulkar

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur is elated by the praise he has received from cricketing legend and fellow Mumbaikar Sachin Tendulkar following his bowling heroics in Johannesburg.
Thakur claimed career-best figures of 7 for 61 on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa on Tuesday. Courtesy of Thakur’s brilliance, the Proteas were bowled out for 229 in response in India’s first-innings total of 202.
Tendulkar was among the many from the cricketing fraternity who hailed the 30-year-old’s bowling performance. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote:
“Congratulations to @imShard on picking up 7 wickets with his steady bowling and variations. Good support by the others.”
Reacting to the praise he received from the Master Blaster, Thakur told bowling coach Paras Mhambrey during an interaction on bcci.tv:
"It's my pleasure that the God himself has tweeted about me. Being a Mumbaikar, I have played a few games with him. He has always supported me as a youngster and it's always good to hear from him, it is a morale booster."
Thakur’s 7 for 61 are also the best figures by an Indian bowler in a Test against South Africa. Ravichandran Ashwin's 7/66 in Nagpur in 2015 was the previous best.
“Seriously don’t know who started naming me Lord” - Shardul Thakur
During the discussion, Thakur was also asked about his famous nickname, "Lord". The all-rounder candidly stated that he does not exactly know who came up with the name. Thakur said:
“Seriously don’t know who started naming me Lord. I am sure it started against England in the home series, after we returned from Australia just before the IPL. That was a series where I mostly got two consecutive wickets in an over. From there the name arrived.”
Thakur’s bowling efforts ensured that India restricted South Africa’s first-innings lead to a slender 27. The visitors lost openers KL Rahul (8) and Mayank Agarwal (23) in their second innings. However, Cheteshwar Pujara (35*) and Ajinkya Rahane (11*) ensured India gained a lead of 58 by stumps on Day 2.