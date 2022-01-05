"My pleasure that God himself has tweeted about me" - 'Lord' Shardul Thakur reacts to praise from Sachin Tendulkar

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur is elated by the praise he has received from cricketing legend and fellow Mumbaikar Sachin Tendulkar following his bowling heroics in Johannesburg.

Thakur claimed career-best figures of 7 for 61 on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa on Tuesday. Courtesy of Thakur’s brilliance, the Proteas were bowled out for 229 in response in India’s first-innings total of 202.

Tendulkar was among the many from the cricketing fraternity who hailed the 30-year-old’s bowling performance. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote:

“Congratulations to @imShard on picking up 7 wickets with his steady bowling and variations. Good support by the others.”

#SAvIND Congratulations to @imShard on picking up 7 wickets with his steady bowling and variations. Good support by the others. Congratulations to @imShard on picking up 7 wickets with his steady bowling and variations. Good support by the others.#SAvIND

Reacting to the praise he received from the Master Blaster, Thakur told bowling coach Paras Mhambrey during an interaction on bcci.tv:

"It's my pleasure that the God himself has tweeted about me. Being a Mumbaikar, I have played a few games with him. He has always supported me as a youngster and it's always good to hear from him, it is a morale booster."

Thakur’s 7 for 61 are also the best figures by an Indian bowler in a Test against South Africa. Ravichandran Ashwin's 7/66 in Nagpur in 2015 was the previous best.

“Seriously don’t know who started naming me Lord” - Shardul Thakur

During the discussion, Thakur was also asked about his famous nickname, "Lord". The all-rounder candidly stated that he does not exactly know who came up with the name. Thakur said:

“Seriously don’t know who started naming me Lord. I am sure it started against England in the home series, after we returned from Australia just before the IPL. That was a series where I mostly got two consecutive wickets in an over. From there the name arrived.”

Thakur’s bowling efforts ensured that India restricted South Africa’s first-innings lead to a slender 27. The visitors lost openers KL Rahul (8) and Mayank Agarwal (23) in their second innings. However, Cheteshwar Pujara (35*) and Ajinkya Rahane (11*) ensured India gained a lead of 58 by stumps on Day 2.

